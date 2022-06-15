Las Vegas 92, Dallas 84

LAS VEGAS (92) Hamby 5-7 6-8 16, Young 3-12 1-3 8, Wilson 11-16 2-2 25, C.Gray 7-12 2-2 16, Plum 9-20 5-8 27, Plaisance 0-2 0-0 0, Stokes 0-0 0-0 0, Sheppard 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 35-71 16-23 92. DALLAS (84) A.Gray 3-10 2-2 10, Thornton 3-7 2-2 8, Harrison 5-10 2-2 12, Harris 2-6 1-1 5, Ogunbowale 8-18 8-10 28, Kuier 0-5 0-0 0, McCowan 0-0 0-0 0, Burton 0-0 0-0 0, Dickey 1-2... READ MORE

LAS VEGAS (92)

Hamby 5-7 6-8 16, Young 3-12 1-3 8, Wilson 11-16 2-2 25, C.Gray 7-12 2-2 16, Plum 9-20 5-8 27, Plaisance 0-2 0-0 0, Stokes 0-0 0-0 0, Sheppard 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 35-71 16-23 92.

DALLAS (84)

A.Gray 3-10 2-2 10, Thornton 3-7 2-2 8, Harrison 5-10 2-2 12, Harris 2-6 1-1 5, Ogunbowale 8-18 8-10 28, Kuier 0-5 0-0 0, McCowan 0-0 0-0 0, Burton 0-0 0-0 0, Dickey 1-2 0-0 3, Mabrey 7-15 1-2 18. Totals 29-73 16-19 84.

Las Vegas 14 21 31 26 — 92 Dallas 23 21 16 24 — 84

3-Point Goals_Las Vegas 6-22 (Plum 4-11, Wilson 1-1, Young 1-3, Hamby 0-1, C.Gray 0-2, Plaisance 0-2, Sheppard 0-2), Dallas 10-29 (Ogunbowale 4-9, Mabrey 3-7, A.Gray 2-8, Dickey 1-1, Harris 0-1, Thornton 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Las Vegas 33 (Hamby 12), Dallas 40 (Harrison, Thornton 10). Assists_Las Vegas 17 (C.Gray 8), Dallas 20 (Ogunbowale 4). Total Fouls_Las Vegas 12, Dallas 20. A_4,375 (7,000)

