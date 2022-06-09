Libema Open Results

Thursday

At Autotron Rosmalen

Den Bosch, Netherlands

Purse: $203,024

Surface: Grass

DEN BOSCH, NETHERLANDS (AP) _ Results Thursday from Libema Open at Autotron Rosmalen (seedings in parentheses):

Women’s Singles

Round of 16

Alison van Uytvanck, Belgium, def. Elise Mertens (8), Belgium, 6-2, 6-3.

Veronika Kudermetova (6), Russia, def. Anna Blinkova, Russia, 5-7, 5-2, ret.

Women’s Doubles

Round of 16

Suzan Lamens and Isabelle Haverlag, Netherlands, def. Kaitlyn Christian, United States, and Giuliana Olmos (3), Mexico, 7-5, 6-3.

