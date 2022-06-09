Libema Open Results

Thursday
At Autotron Rosmalen
Den Bosch, Netherlands
Purse: $203,024
Surface: Grass
DEN BOSCH, NETHERLANDS (AP) _ Results Thursday from Libema Open at Autotron Rosmalen (seedings in parentheses):
Women’s Singles
Round of 16
Alison van Uytvanck, Belgium, def. Elise Mertens (8), Belgium, 6-2, 6-3.
Veronika Kudermetova (6), Russia, def. Anna Blinkova, Russia, 5-7, 5-2, ret.
Women’s Doubles
Round of 16
Suzan Lamens and Isabelle Haverlag, Netherlands, def. Kaitlyn Christian, United States, and Giuliana Olmos (3), Mexico, 7-5, 6-3.
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.