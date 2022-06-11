Libema Open Results

Saturday

At Autotron Rosmalen

Den Bosch, Netherlands

Purse: $203,024

Surface: Grass

DEN BOSCH, NETHERLANDS (AP) _ Results Saturday from Libema Open at Autotron Rosmalen (seedings in parentheses):

Women’s Singles

Semifinals

Ekaterina Alexandrova (7), Russia, def. Veronika Kudermetova (6), Russia, 6-3, 6-1.

Men’s Doubles

Semifinals

Matthew Ebden and Max Purcell (4), Australia, def. Marcelo Melo, Brazil, and Raven Klaasen, South Africa, 1-6, 7-5, 10-6.

