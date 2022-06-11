Libema Open Results

Saturday
At Autotron Rosmalen
Den Bosch, Netherlands
Purse: $203,024
Surface: Grass
DEN BOSCH, NETHERLANDS (AP) _ Results Saturday from Libema Open at Autotron Rosmalen (seedings in parentheses):
Women’s Singles
Semifinals
Ekaterina Alexandrova (7), Russia, def. Veronika Kudermetova (6), Russia, 6-3, 6-1.
Men’s Doubles
Semifinals
Matthew Ebden and Max Purcell (4), Australia, def. Marcelo Melo, Brazil, and Raven Klaasen, South Africa, 1-6, 7-5, 10-6.
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.