Libema Open Results

Sunday
At Autotron Rosmalen
Den Bosch, Netherlands
Purse: €648,130
Surface: Grass
DEN BOSCH, NETHERLANDS (AP) _ Results Sunday from Libema Open at Autotron Rosmalen (seedings in parentheses):
Men’s Singles
Championship
Tim van Rijthoven, Netherlands, def. Daniil Medvedev (1), Russia, 6-4, 6-1.
Women’s Singles
Championship
Ekaterina Alexandrova (7), Russia, def. Aryna Sabalenka (1), Belarus, 7-5, 6-0.
Men’s Doubles
Championship
Wesley Koolhof, Netherlands, and Neal Skupski (2), Britain, def. Matthew Ebden and Max Purcell (4), Australia, 4-6, 7-5, 10-6.
