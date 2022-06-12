Libema Open Results

Sunday

At Autotron Rosmalen

Den Bosch, Netherlands

Purse: €648,130

Surface: Grass

DEN BOSCH, NETHERLANDS (AP) _ Results Sunday from Libema Open at Autotron Rosmalen (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Championship

Tim van Rijthoven, Netherlands, def. Daniil Medvedev (1), Russia, 6-4, 6-1.

Women’s Singles

Championship

Ekaterina Alexandrova (7), Russia, def. Aryna Sabalenka (1), Belarus, 7-5, 6-0.

Men’s Doubles

Championship

Wesley Koolhof, Netherlands, and Neal Skupski (2), Britain, def. Matthew Ebden and Max Purcell (4), Australia, 4-6, 7-5, 10-6.

