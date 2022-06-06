Libema Open Results

Monday
Monday
At Autotron Rosmalen
Den Bosch, Netherlands
Purse: €648,130
Surface: Grass
DEN BOSCH, NETHERLANDS (AP) _ Results Monday from Libema Open at Autotron Rosmalen (seedings in parentheses):
Men’s Singles
Qualification
Andreas Seppi (3), Italy, def. Gijs Brouwer (8), Netherlands, 7-5, 6-7, 6-3.
Men’s Singles
Round of 32
Hugo Gaston, France, def. Kwon Soon Woo, South Korea, 6-2, 6-1.
Women’s Singles
Qualification
Caty McNally, United States, def. Valentini Grammatikopoulou (8), Greece, 6-1, 6-2.
Jamie Loeb (12), United States, def. Susan Bandecchi, Switzerland, 6-3, 4-6, 6-4.
