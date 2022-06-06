On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Libema Open Results

The Associated Press
June 6, 2022 6:43 am
< a min read
      

Monday
At Autotron Rosmalen
Den Bosch, Netherlands
Purse: €648,130
Surface: Grass
DEN BOSCH, NETHERLANDS (AP) _ Results Monday from Libema Open at Autotron Rosmalen (seedings in parentheses):
Men’s Singles
Qualification

Andreas Seppi (3), Italy, def. Gijs Brouwer (8), Netherlands, 7-5, 6-7, 6-3.

Men’s Singles
Round of 32

Hugo Gaston, France, def. Kwon Soon Woo, South Korea, 6-2, 6-1.

Women’s Singles
Qualification

Caty McNally, United States, def....

READ MORE

Monday

At Autotron Rosmalen

Den Bosch, Netherlands

Purse: €648,130

Surface: Grass

DEN BOSCH, NETHERLANDS (AP) _ Results Monday from Libema Open at Autotron Rosmalen (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Qualification

Andreas Seppi (3), Italy, def. Gijs Brouwer (8), Netherlands, 7-5, 6-7, 6-3.

Men’s Singles

Round of 32

Hugo Gaston, France, def. Kwon Soon Woo, South Korea, 6-2, 6-1.

Women’s Singles

Qualification

Caty McNally, United States, def. Valentini Grammatikopoulou (8), Greece, 6-1, 6-2.

Jamie Loeb (12), United States, def. Susan Bandecchi, Switzerland, 6-3, 4-6, 6-4.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|12 ACE22: The World's Premier Water...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories