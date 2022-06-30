Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

LIV Golf Portland Par Scores

The Associated Press
June 30, 2022 9:50 pm
2 min read
      

ThursdayAt Pumpkin Ridge Golf ClubPortland, OregonPurse: $20 million individuals; $5 million teamYardage: 7,641; Par: 72First Round

Carlos Ortiz, Fireballs GC 33-34_67  -5

Dustin Johnson, 4 Aces GC 34-34_68  -4

Pat Perez, 4 Aces GC 34-35_69  -3

Hideto Tanihara, Torque GC 37-32_69  -3

Branden Grace, Stinger GC 36-33_69  -3

Brooks Koepka, Smash GC 35-35_70  -2

Hennie Du Plessis, Stinger GC 36-34_70  -2

Wade Ormsby, Punch GC 35-35_70  -2

Louis Oosthuizen, Stinger GC 37-34_71  -1

Jinichiro Kozuma, Torque GC 39-32_71  -1

Yuki Inamori, Torque GC 36-35_71  -1

Martin...

READ MORE

Thursday
At Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club
Portland, Oregon
Purse: $20 million individuals; $5 million team
Yardage: 7,641; Par: 72
First Round

Carlos Ortiz, Fireballs GC 33-34_67  -5

Dustin Johnson, 4 Aces GC 34-34_68  -4

Pat Perez, 4 Aces GC 34-35_69  -3

Hideto Tanihara, Torque GC 37-32_69  -3

Branden Grace, Stinger GC 36-33_69  -3

Brooks Koepka, Smash GC 35-35_70  -2

Hennie Du Plessis, Stinger GC 36-34_70  -2

Wade Ormsby, Punch GC 35-35_70  -2

Louis Oosthuizen, Stinger GC 37-34_71  -1

Jinichiro Kozuma, Torque GC 39-32_71  -1

Yuki Inamori, Torque GC 36-35_71  -1

Martin Kaymer, Cleeks GC 36-35_71  -1

Scott Vincent, Gleeks GC 36-35_71  -1

        Read more: Sports News

Matthew Wolff, Hy Flers GC 36-36_72   E

Patrick Reed, 4 Aces GC 37-35_72   E

Sihwan Kim, Iron Heads GC 37-35_72   E

Justin Harding, Crushers GC 35-37_72   E

Talor Gooch, 4 Aces GC 38-34_72   E

Bryson Dechambeau, Crushers GC 37-35_72   E

Abraham Ancer, Fireballs GC 38-35_73  +1

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

Sam Horsfield, Majesticks GC 37-36_73  +1

James Piot, Niblicks GC 34-39_73  +1

Chase Koepka, Smash GC 36-37_73  +1

Charl Schwartzel, Stinger GC 40-34_74  +2

Richard Bland, Smash GC 37-37_74  +2

Matthew Jones, Punch GC 38-36_74  +2

Adrian Otaegui, Smash GC 40-34_74  +2

Hudson Swafford, Niblicks GC 39-35_74  +2

Peter Uihlein, Crushers GC 37-37_74  +2

Phil Mickelson, Hy Flyers GC 38-37_75  +3

Ian Poulter, Majesticks GC 39-36_75  +3

Shaun Norris, Crushers GC 38-37_75  +3

Ryosuke Kinoshita, Torque GC 39-36_75  +3

Laurie Canter, Majesticks GC 40-35_75  +3

Sergio Garcia, Fireballs GC 39-36_75  +3

Kevin Na, Iron Heads GC 37-38_75  +3

Lee Westwood, Majesticks GC 38-38_76  +4

Phachara Khongwatmai, Iron Heads GC 42-34_76  +4

Jediah Morgan, Punch GC 39-37_76  +4

Ian Snyman, Cleeks GC 41-35_76  +4

Euginio Chacarra, Fireballs GC 39-37_76  +4

Travis Smyth, Niblicks GC 37-40_77  +5

Bernd Wiesberger, Hy Flyers GC 42-35_77  +5

Turk Pettit, Cleeks GC 39-39_78  +6

Blake Windred, Punch GC 41-38_79  +7

Itthipat Buranatanyarat, Hy Flyers GC 42-37_79  +7

Graeme McDowell, Niblicks GC 39-40_79  +7

Sadom Kaewkanjana, Iron Heads GC 42-40_79 +10

Teams Scores

4 Aces GC  -7

Stinger GC  -5

Torque GC  -4

Fireballs GC  -4

Cleeks GC  -2

Smash GC  -1

Punch GC   E

Crushers GC   E

Iron Heads GC  +3

Hy Flyers GC  +3

Niblicks GC  +3

Majesticks GC  +4

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|7 Splunk Security Ninja Workshop EMEA...
7|7 Accelerating Zero Trust Implementations...
7|7 ExploitCon Bellevue 2022
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories