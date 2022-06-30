LIV Golf Portland Par Scores

ThursdayAt Pumpkin Ridge Golf ClubPortland, OregonPurse: $20 million individuals; $5 million teamYardage: 7,641; Par: 72First Round
|Thursday
|At Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club
|Portland, Oregon
|Purse: $20 million individuals; $5 million team
|Yardage: 7,641; Par: 72
|First Round
Carlos Ortiz, Fireballs GC 33-34_67 -5
Dustin Johnson, 4 Aces GC 34-34_68 -4
Pat Perez, 4 Aces GC 34-35_69 -3
Hideto Tanihara, Torque GC 37-32_69 -3
Branden Grace, Stinger GC 36-33_69 -3
Brooks Koepka, Smash GC 35-35_70 -2
Hennie Du Plessis, Stinger GC 36-34_70 -2
Wade Ormsby, Punch GC 35-35_70 -2
Louis Oosthuizen, Stinger GC 37-34_71 -1
Jinichiro Kozuma, Torque GC 39-32_71 -1
Yuki Inamori, Torque GC 36-35_71 -1
Martin Kaymer, Cleeks GC 36-35_71 -1
Scott Vincent, Gleeks GC 36-35_71 -1
Matthew Wolff, Hy Flers GC 36-36_72 E
Patrick Reed, 4 Aces GC 37-35_72 E
Sihwan Kim, Iron Heads GC 37-35_72 E
Justin Harding, Crushers GC 35-37_72 E
Talor Gooch, 4 Aces GC 38-34_72 E
Bryson Dechambeau, Crushers GC 37-35_72 E
Abraham Ancer, Fireballs GC 38-35_73 +1
Sam Horsfield, Majesticks GC 37-36_73 +1
James Piot, Niblicks GC 34-39_73 +1
Chase Koepka, Smash GC 36-37_73 +1
Charl Schwartzel, Stinger GC 40-34_74 +2
Richard Bland, Smash GC 37-37_74 +2
Matthew Jones, Punch GC 38-36_74 +2
Adrian Otaegui, Smash GC 40-34_74 +2
Hudson Swafford, Niblicks GC 39-35_74 +2
Peter Uihlein, Crushers GC 37-37_74 +2
Phil Mickelson, Hy Flyers GC 38-37_75 +3
Ian Poulter, Majesticks GC 39-36_75 +3
Shaun Norris, Crushers GC 38-37_75 +3
Ryosuke Kinoshita, Torque GC 39-36_75 +3
Laurie Canter, Majesticks GC 40-35_75 +3
Sergio Garcia, Fireballs GC 39-36_75 +3
Kevin Na, Iron Heads GC 37-38_75 +3
Lee Westwood, Majesticks GC 38-38_76 +4
Phachara Khongwatmai, Iron Heads GC 42-34_76 +4
Jediah Morgan, Punch GC 39-37_76 +4
Ian Snyman, Cleeks GC 41-35_76 +4
Euginio Chacarra, Fireballs GC 39-37_76 +4
Travis Smyth, Niblicks GC 37-40_77 +5
Bernd Wiesberger, Hy Flyers GC 42-35_77 +5
Turk Pettit, Cleeks GC 39-39_78 +6
Blake Windred, Punch GC 41-38_79 +7
Itthipat Buranatanyarat, Hy Flyers GC 42-37_79 +7
Graeme McDowell, Niblicks GC 39-40_79 +7
Sadom Kaewkanjana, Iron Heads GC 42-40_79 +10
4 Aces GC -7
Stinger GC -5
Torque GC -4
Fireballs GC -4
Cleeks GC -2
Smash GC -1
Punch GC E
Crushers GC E
Iron Heads GC +3
Hy Flyers GC +3
Niblicks GC +3
Majesticks GC +4
