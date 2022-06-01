Los Angeles 93, Dallas 91

DALLAS (91) Gray 3-11 3-3 10, Sabally 3-7 4-5 12, McCowan 2-4 0-0 4, Mabrey 7-17 1-4 16, Ogunbowale 6-16 1-3 16, Harrison 7-13 5-7 20, Kuier 0-0 0-0 0, Thornton 0-1 0-0 0, Collier 1-1 0-0 2, Burton 1-1 0-0 3, Harris 3-3 0-0 8. Totals 33-74 14-22 91. LOS ANGELES (93) N.Ogwumike 7-10 2-3 16, Samuelson 5-7 1-2 13, Cambage 7-10 5-6 19, Brown 1-5 0-0 3, Carter 4-7 1-3 9, Nelson-Ododa 2-3... READ MORE

DALLAS (91)

Gray 3-11 3-3 10, Sabally 3-7 4-5 12, McCowan 2-4 0-0 4, Mabrey 7-17 1-4 16, Ogunbowale 6-16 1-3 16, Harrison 7-13 5-7 20, Kuier 0-0 0-0 0, Thornton 0-1 0-0 0, Collier 1-1 0-0 2, Burton 1-1 0-0 3, Harris 3-3 0-0 8. Totals 33-74 14-22 91.

LOS ANGELES (93)

N.Ogwumike 7-10 2-3 16, Samuelson 5-7 1-2 13, Cambage 7-10 5-6 19, Brown 1-5 0-0 3, Carter 4-7 1-3 9, Nelson-Ododa 2-3 0-0 4, Walker 0-0 0-0 0, C.Ogwumike 2-3 0-0 4, Sykes 8-11 9-11 25. Totals 36-56 18-25 93.

Dallas 15 25 25 26 — 91 Los Angeles 28 24 21 20 — 93

3-Point Goals_Dallas 11-27 (Ogunbowale 3-9, Harris 2-2, Sabally 2-5, Burton 1-1, Harrison 1-1, Gray 1-3, Mabrey 1-5, Thornton 0-1), Los Angeles 3-8 (Samuelson 2-3, Brown 1-4, Carter 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Dallas 35 (Harrison 8), Los Angeles 29 (N.Ogwumike 10). Assists_Dallas 17 (Sabally 4), Los Angeles 23 (Cambage, Sykes 6). Total Fouls_Dallas 24, Los Angeles 20. A_4,852 (18,997)

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.