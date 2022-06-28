Los Angeles FC hosts Dallas after shutout victory

FC Dallas (7-4-5, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles FC (10-3-3, first in the Western Conference) Los Angeles; Wednesday, 10:30 p.m. EDT FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: LAFC -143, FC Dallas +351, Draw +295; over/under is 2.5 goals BOTTOM LINE: A game after shutting out the New York Red Bulls 2-0, Los Angeles FC hosts Dallas. LAFC is 5-3-2 against Western Conference teams. LAFC is second in the Western Conference giving up 17 goals. ... ... READ MORE

FC Dallas (7-4-5, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles FC (10-3-3, first in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Wednesday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: LAFC -143, FC Dallas +351, Draw +295; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: A game after shutting out the New York Red Bulls 2-0, Los Angeles FC hosts Dallas.

LAFC is 5-3-2 against Western Conference teams. LAFC is second in the Western Conference giving up 17 goals.

Dallas is 6-3-2 in conference games. Dallas ranks eighth in the Western Conference drawing 72 corner kicks, averaging 4.5 per game.

Wednesday’s game is the first time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carlos Vela has six goals and four assists for LAFC. Christian Arango has four goals over the past 10 games.

Jesus Ferreira has scored nine goals with three assists for Dallas. Paul Arriola has seven goals and one assist over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: LAFC: 6-2-2, averaging 1.8 goals, 5.4 shots on goal and 7.1 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.1 goals per game.

Dallas: 4-3-3, averaging 1.6 goals, 4.0 shots on goal and 4.6 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.3 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: LAFC: Julian Gaines (injured), Tomas Romero (injured), Ismael Tajouri (injured).

Dallas: Lucas Bartlett (injured), Nkosi Tafari (injured), Joshue Quinonez (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.