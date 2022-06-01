AMERICAN LEAGUE BATTING_J.Martinez, Boston, .363; Anderson, Chicago, .356; Arraez, Minnesota, .351; France, Seattle, .347; Devers, Boston, .343; Benintendi, Kansas City, .328; Bogaerts, Boston, .321; Judge, New York, .303; Mancini, Baltimore, .303; Trout, Los Angeles, .302. RUNS_Judge, New York, 39; Devers, Boston, 38; Trout, Los Angeles, 37; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 34; Straw, Cleveland, 34; Alvarez, Houston, 30; Bogaerts, Boston, 30; J.Martinez, Boston, 30; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 30; Springer, Toronto, 30. RBI_J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 51; Judge, New York, 38;... READ MORE

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_J.Martinez, Boston, .363; Anderson, Chicago, .356; Arraez, Minnesota, .351; France, Seattle, .347; Devers, Boston, .343; Benintendi, Kansas City, .328; Bogaerts, Boston, .321; Judge, New York, .303; Mancini, Baltimore, .303; Trout, Los Angeles, .302.

RUNS_Judge, New York, 39; Devers, Boston, 38; Trout, Los Angeles, 37; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 34; Straw, Cleveland, 34; Alvarez, Houston, 30; Bogaerts, Boston, 30; J.Martinez, Boston, 30; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 30; Springer, Toronto, 30.

RBI_J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 51; Judge, New York, 38; Story, Boston, 37; France, Seattle, 36; Stanton, New York, 35; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 32; A.García, Texas, 31; Tucker, Houston, 29; Walsh, Los Angeles, 29; Rizzo, New York, 29; Santander, Baltimore, 29.

HITS_Devers, Boston, 72; France, Seattle, 67; Bogaerts, Boston, 59; Anderson, Chicago, 58; Benintendi, Kansas City, 58; J.Martinez, Boston, 58; Judge, New York, 54; Mancini, Baltimore, 54; Arraez, Minnesota, 52; Bichette, Toronto, 52.

DOUBLES_Devers, Boston, 20; J.Martinez, Boston, 17; K.Hernández, Boston, 15; Bradley Jr., Boston, 14; Gurriel, Houston, 14; S.Murphy, Oakland, 14; Bichette, Toronto, 13; Bogaerts, Boston, 13; Espinal, Toronto, 13; O.Miller, Cleveland, 13; Sánchez, Minnesota, 13; Trout, Los Angeles, 13; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 13.

TRIPLES_J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 4; Rosario, Cleveland, 3; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 3; 19 tied at 2.

HOME RUNS_Judge, New York, 18; Alvarez, Houston, 14; Trout, Los Angeles, 13; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 13; Buxton, Minnesota, 11; Stanton, New York, 11; Rizzo, New York, 11; Seager, Texas, 11; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 11; Devers, Boston, 11.

STOLEN BASES_J.Rodríguez, Seattle, 14; Mateo, Baltimore, 13; Mullins, Baltimore, 11; Straw, Cleveland, 9; Tucker, Houston, 9; White, Texas, 9; Anderson, Chicago, 8; Velazquez, Los Angeles, 8; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 7; Merrifield, Kansas City, 7; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 7; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 7; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 7.

PITCHING_Verlander, Houston, 6-2; Cimber, Toronto, 6-2; Manoah, Toronto, 5-1; Blackburn, Oakland, 5-1; Taillon, New York, 5-1; F.Valdez, Houston, 5-2; Gilbert, Seattle, 5-2; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 5-2; Lorenzen, Los Angeles, 5-2; Rasmussen, Tampa Bay, 5-2; Ryan, Minnesota, 5-2.

ERA_M.Pérez, Texas, 1.42; Cortes, New York, 1.70; Manoah, Toronto, 1.77; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 2.01; Verlander, Houston, 2.03; Blackburn, Oakland, 2.15; Gilbert, Seattle, 2.29; Skubal, Detroit, 2.44; Taillon, New York, 2.49; Gausman, Toronto, 2.51.

STRIKEOUTS_McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 81; Cease, Chicago, 76; Cole, New York, 72; Montas, Oakland, 71; Gausman, Toronto, 70; Ray, Seattle, 68; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 63; Cortes, New York, 61; Gilbert, Seattle, 60; Eovaldi, Boston, 59; Giolito, Chicago, 59.

