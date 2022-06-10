AMERICAN LEAGUE BATTING_Arraez, Minnesota, .360; Anderson, Chicago, .356; J.Martinez, Boston, .351; Devers, Boston, .336; France, Seattle, .327; Kirk, Toronto, .327; Bogaerts, Boston, .319; Benintendi, Kansas City, .316; Judge, New York, .308; Alvarez, Houston, .299. RUNS_Judge, New York, 48; Devers, Boston, 43; Trout, Los Angeles, 39; Alvarez, Houston, 38; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 38; Straw, Cleveland, 38; Springer, Toronto, 37; Bogaerts, Boston, 36; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 36; Buxton, Minnesota, 35. RBI_J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 56; Judge, New York, 45; Story,... READ MORE

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_Arraez, Minnesota, .360; Anderson, Chicago, .356; J.Martinez, Boston, .351; Devers, Boston, .336; France, Seattle, .327; Kirk, Toronto, .327; Bogaerts, Boston, .319; Benintendi, Kansas City, .316; Judge, New York, .308; Alvarez, Houston, .299.

RUNS_Judge, New York, 48; Devers, Boston, 43; Trout, Los Angeles, 39; Alvarez, Houston, 38; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 38; Straw, Cleveland, 38; Springer, Toronto, 37; Bogaerts, Boston, 36; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 36; Buxton, Minnesota, 35.

RBI_J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 56; Judge, New York, 45; Story, Boston, 41; Rizzo, New York, 39; Alvarez, Houston, 38; France, Seattle, 38; A.García, Texas, 37; Stanton, New York, 36; Tucker, Houston, 34; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 34.

HITS_Devers, Boston, 80; France, Seattle, 74; Bogaerts, Boston, 67; Benintendi, Kansas City, 66; Judge, New York, 66; J.Martinez, Boston, 66; Arraez, Minnesota, 63; Bichette, Toronto, 63; Mancini, Baltimore, 62; Hays, Baltimore, 59; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 59.

DOUBLES_Devers, Boston, 23; J.Martinez, Boston, 21; Espinal, Toronto, 16; Gurriel, Houston, 16; K.Hernández, Boston, 16; Andrus, Oakland, 15; Bichette, Toronto, 15; Bogaerts, Boston, 15; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 15; 9 tied at 14.

TRIPLES_J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 4; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 4; Gordon, Minnesota, 3; Rivera, Kansas City, 3; Rosario, Cleveland, 3; 20 tied at 2.

HOME RUNS_Judge, New York, 22; Buxton, Minnesota, 17; Alvarez, Houston, 17; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 16; Trout, Los Angeles, 14; Rizzo, New York, 14; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 13; Stanton, New York, 12; Springer, Toronto, 12; Seager, Texas, 12; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 12; Devers, Boston, 12.

STOLEN BASES_J.Rodríguez, Seattle, 17; Mateo, Baltimore, 14; White, Texas, 12; Mullins, Baltimore, 11; Straw, Cleveland, 11; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 10; Robert, Chicago, 10; Semien, Texas, 10; Tucker, Houston, 10; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 10.

PITCHING_Manoah, Toronto, 7-1; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 7-2; Verlander, Houston, 7-2; Taillon, New York, 6-1; Gilbert, Seattle, 6-2; F.Valdez, Houston, 6-2; Cimber, Toronto, 6-2; Cole, New York, 5-1; Blackburn, Oakland, 5-2; Skubal, Detroit, 5-2; Berríos, Toronto, 5-2; Cortes, New York, 5-2; Ryan, Minnesota, 5-2.

ERA_M.Pérez, Texas, 1.56; Manoah, Toronto, 1.81; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 1.87; Cortes, New York, 1.96; Verlander, Houston, 2.13; Blackburn, Oakland, 2.31; Skubal, Detroit, 2.33; Gilbert, Seattle, 2.41; F.Valdez, Houston, 2.61; Taillon, New York, 2.73.

STRIKEOUTS_McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 98; Cease, Chicago, 89; Cole, New York, 84; Montas, Oakland, 78; Ray, Seattle, 77; Gausman, Toronto, 73; Verlander, Houston, 73; Eovaldi, Boston, 72; Cortes, New York, 71; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 71; L.Severino, New York, 71.

