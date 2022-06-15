AMERICAN LEAGUE BATTING_Arraez, Minnesota, .354; J.Martinez, Boston, .345; Devers, Boston, .332; Bogaerts, Boston, .327; France, Seattle, .322; Alvarez, Houston, .313; Judge, New York, .313; Benintendi, Kansas City, .298; J.Crawford, Seattle, .297; Brantley, Houston, .296; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, .296. RUNS_Judge, New York, 52; Devers, Boston, 49; Trout, Los Angeles, 42; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 41; Straw, Cleveland, 40; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 39; Springer, Toronto, 39; Alvarez, Houston, 38; Bogaerts, Boston, 37; Buxton, Minnesota, 37. RBI_J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 62; Judge, New... READ MORE

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_Arraez, Minnesota, .354; J.Martinez, Boston, .345; Devers, Boston, .332; Bogaerts, Boston, .327; France, Seattle, .322; Alvarez, Houston, .313; Judge, New York, .313; Benintendi, Kansas City, .298; J.Crawford, Seattle, .297; Brantley, Houston, .296; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, .296.

RUNS_Judge, New York, 52; Devers, Boston, 49; Trout, Los Angeles, 42; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 41; Straw, Cleveland, 40; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 39; Springer, Toronto, 39; Alvarez, Houston, 38; Bogaerts, Boston, 37; Buxton, Minnesota, 37.

RBI_J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 62; Judge, New York, 48; Alvarez, Houston, 43; Story, Boston, 41; Rizzo, New York, 41; A.García, Texas, 41; France, Seattle, 41; Stanton, New York, 40; Tucker, Houston, 38; Devers, Boston, 38.

HITS_Devers, Boston, 84; France, Seattle, 79; Bogaerts, Boston, 73; Judge, New York, 71; J.Martinez, Boston, 70; Arraez, Minnesota, 68; Bichette, Toronto, 68; Benintendi, Kansas City, 67; Hays, Baltimore, 64; Alvarez, Houston, 63; J.Crawford, Seattle, 63; Mancini, Baltimore, 63; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 63.

DOUBLES_Devers, Boston, 23; J.Martinez, Boston, 22; Gurriel, Houston, 19; Espinal, Toronto, 18; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 18; Bogaerts, Boston, 17; Andrus, Oakland, 16; K.Hernández, Boston, 16; O.Miller, Cleveland, 16; Bichette, Toronto, 15; Gurriel Jr., Toronto, 15; Sánchez, Minnesota, 15; Trout, Los Angeles, 15.

TRIPLES_J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 4; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 4; Gordon, Minnesota, 3; Rivera, Kansas City, 3; Rosario, Cleveland, 3; 20 tied at 2.

HOME RUNS_Judge, New York, 24; Buxton, Minnesota, 18; Alvarez, Houston, 17; Trout, Los Angeles, 16; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 16; Rizzo, New York, 15; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 15; Devers, Boston, 15; Stanton, New York, 13; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 13.

STOLEN BASES_J.Rodríguez, Seattle, 17; Mateo, Baltimore, 16; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 12; Mullins, Baltimore, 12; White, Texas, 12; Robert, Chicago, 11; Semien, Texas, 11; Straw, Cleveland, 11; Tucker, Houston, 11; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 10; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 10.

PITCHING_Manoah, Toronto, 8-1; Verlander, Houston, 8-2; Taillon, New York, 7-1; Gilbert, Seattle, 7-2; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 7-2; Cole, New York, 6-1; Cimber, Toronto, 6-2; F.Valdez, Houston, 6-3; Lorenzen, Los Angeles, 6-3; Pivetta, Boston, 6-5.

ERA_Manoah, Toronto, 1.67; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 1.87; Verlander, Houston, 1.95; Cortes, New York, 1.96; M.Pérez, Texas, 2.18; Gilbert, Seattle, 2.22; Blackburn, Oakland, 2.31; F.Valdez, Houston, 2.64; Gausman, Toronto, 2.68; Montgomery, New York, 2.70.

STRIKEOUTS_McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 98; Cease, Chicago, 97; Cole, New York, 91; Ray, Seattle, 81; Montas, Oakland, 80; Verlander, Houston, 78; Gausman, Toronto, 77; Gilbert, Seattle, 76; Bieber, Cleveland, 75; Skubal, Detroit, 75.

