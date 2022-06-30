AMERICAN LEAGUE BATTING_Arraez, Minnesota, .340; Devers, Boston, .328; Bogaerts, Boston, .326; Kirk, Toronto, .320; Alvarez, Houston, .316; France, Seattle, .316; J.Martinez, Boston, .313; Giménez, Cleveland, .308; Vaughn, Chicago, .307; Benintendi, Kansas City, .305. RUNS_Judge, New York, 62; Devers, Boston, 56; Trout, Los Angeles, 53; Alvarez, Houston, 49; Bogaerts, Boston, 47; A.García, Texas, 46; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 46; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 46; Springer, Toronto, 45; Buxton, Minnesota, 44; J.Martinez, Boston, 44; Rizzo, New York, 44; Straw, Cleveland,... READ MORE

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_Arraez, Minnesota, .340; Devers, Boston, .328; Bogaerts, Boston, .326; Kirk, Toronto, .320; Alvarez, Houston, .316; France, Seattle, .316; J.Martinez, Boston, .313; Giménez, Cleveland, .308; Vaughn, Chicago, .307; Benintendi, Kansas City, .305.

RUNS_Judge, New York, 62; Devers, Boston, 56; Trout, Los Angeles, 53; Alvarez, Houston, 49; Bogaerts, Boston, 47; A.García, Texas, 46; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 46; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 46; Springer, Toronto, 45; Buxton, Minnesota, 44; J.Martinez, Boston, 44; Rizzo, New York, 44; Straw, Cleveland, 44.

RBI_J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 63; Judge, New York, 59; Alvarez, Houston, 56; Stanton, New York, 52; Story, Boston, 52; Tucker, Houston, 51; Rizzo, New York, 50; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 49; A.García, Texas, 49; Trout, Los Angeles, 47.

HITS_Devers, Boston, 98; Bogaerts, Boston, 89; France, Seattle, 87; Arraez, Minnesota, 85; Benintendi, Kansas City, 84; Judge, New York, 82; J.Martinez, Boston, 81; Bichette, Toronto, 80; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 80; Rosario, Cleveland, 79.

DOUBLES_Devers, Boston, 26; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 25; J.Martinez, Boston, 24; Gurriel, Houston, 22; Bogaerts, Boston, 21; J.Abreu, Chicago, 19; Gurriel Jr., Toronto, 19; Hays, Baltimore, 19; O.Miller, Cleveland, 19; Andrus, Oakland, 18; Espinal, Toronto, 18; Mullins, Baltimore, 18; G.Sánchez, Minnesota, 18.

TRIPLES_Rosario, Cleveland, 5; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 5; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 4; A.García, Texas, 3; Gordon, Minnesota, 3; Kwan, Cleveland, 3; Odor, Baltimore, 3; Rivera, Kansas City, 3; 17 tied at 2.

HOME RUNS_Judge, New York, 29; Alvarez, Houston, 23; Trout, Los Angeles, 23; Buxton, Minnesota, 20; Rizzo, New York, 20; Stanton, New York, 19; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 18; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 17; Devers, Boston, 17; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 16.

STOLEN BASES_Mateo, Baltimore, 19; J.Rodríguez, Seattle, 19; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 17; Mullins, Baltimore, 16; Tucker, Houston, 14; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 12; Semien, Texas, 12; White, Texas, 12; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 12; 5 tied at 11.

PITCHING_Verlander, Houston, 10-3; Taillon, New York, 9-1; Manoah, Toronto, 9-2; F.Valdez, Houston, 8-3; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 8-3; Gilbert, Seattle, 8-3; Pivetta, Boston, 8-5; Cimber, Toronto, 7-2; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 7-4; Wacha, Boston, 6-1.

ERA_McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 1.77; Verlander, Houston, 2.03; Manoah, Toronto, 2.09; M.Pérez, Texas, 2.22; Gilbert, Seattle, 2.44; Cortes, New York, 2.51; Cease, Chicago, 2.56; F.Valdez, Houston, 2.65; Gausman, Toronto, 2.93; Cole, New York, 2.99.

STRIKEOUTS_McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 123; Cease, Chicago, 121; Cole, New York, 111; Ray, Seattle, 105; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 101; Montas, Oakland, 99; Gausman, Toronto, 97; Bieber, Cleveland, 93; Pivetta, Boston, 91; Verlander, Houston, 90.

