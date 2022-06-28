Mariners host Baltimore Orioles, look to end home losing streak

Baltimore Orioles (35-40, fifth in the AL East) vs. Seattle Mariners (34-41, fourth in the AL West) Seattle; Tuesday, 10:10 p.m. EDT PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Dean Kremer (2-1, 1.71 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 14 strikeouts); Mariners: Robbie Ray (6-6, 4.07 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 97 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners -176, Orioles +151; over/under is 7 1/2 runs BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners are looking to end their four-game home slide with a win over the... READ MORE

Seattle has a 34-41 record overall and a 15-19 record in home games. The Mariners are 28-6 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Baltimore is 17-23 on the road and 35-40 overall. The Orioles have a 25-10 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

Tuesday’s game is the fifth meeting between these teams this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Julio Rodriguez has 11 home runs, 22 walks and 35 RBI while hitting .269 for the Mariners. Jesse Winker is 10-for-26 with two doubles, two home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

Austin Hays ranks third on the Orioles with a .284 batting average, and has 19 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs, 19 walks and 45 RBI. Cedric Mullins is 11-for-35 with four RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 5-5, .212 batting average, 2.90 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Orioles: 7-3, .230 batting average, 1.99 ERA, outscored opponents by 22 runs

INJURIES: Mariners: Luis Torrens: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Ty France: 10-Day IL (elbow), Evan White: 60-Day IL (hernia), Mitch Haniger: 60-Day IL (ankle), Kyle Lewis: 7-Day IL (concussion), Tom Murphy: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Casey Sadler: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Orioles: Kyle Bradish: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ramon Urias: 10-Day IL (oblique), Alexander Wells: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chris Ellis: 60-Day IL (shoulder), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

