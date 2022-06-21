Marlins host the Rockies on 3-game home win streak

Colorado Rockies (30-37, fifth in the NL West) vs. Miami Marlins (29-36, fourth in the NL East) Miami; Tuesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Ryan Feltner (1-2, 4.85 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 29 strikeouts); Marlins: Daniel Castano (0-1, .00 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, five strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Marlins -130, Rockies +109; over/under is 8 runs BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins will try to keep their three-game home win streak intact when they face the... READ MORE

Colorado Rockies (30-37, fifth in the NL West) vs. Miami Marlins (29-36, fourth in the NL East)

Miami; Tuesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Ryan Feltner (1-2, 4.85 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 29 strikeouts); Marlins: Daniel Castano (0-1, .00 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, five strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Marlins -130, Rockies +109; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins will try to keep their three-game home win streak intact when they face the Colorado Rockies.

Miami has a 29-36 record overall and a 15-14 record at home. The Marlins have gone 8-17 in games decided by one run.

Colorado has an 11-18 record in road games and a 30-37 record overall. The Rockies have the fourth-best team on-base percentage in the majors at .324.

The matchup Tuesday is the fourth time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jazz Chisholm leads Miami with 13 home runs while slugging .518. Jesus Aguilar is 7-for-25 with three home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

Charlie Blackmon has 12 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 37 RBI while hitting .270 for the Rockies. C.J. Cron is 15-for-41 with three doubles, a triple and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 4-6, .205 batting average, 4.98 ERA, outscored by eight runs

Rockies: 5-5, .271 batting average, 3.70 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Jesus Aguilar: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Jesus Sanchez: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Edward Cabrera: 15-Day IL (elbow), Cole Sulser: 15-Day IL (lat), Jesus Luzardo: 60-Day IL (forearm), Brian Anderson: 10-Day IL (back), Joey Wendle: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Cody Poteet: 15-Day IL (elbow), Paul Campbell: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Bender: 15-Day IL (back), Sean Guenther: 60-Day IL (arm)

Rockies: Tyler Kinley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ty Blach: 15-Day IL (wrist), Helcris Olivarez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kris Bryant: 10-Day IL (back), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Scott Oberg: 60-Day IL (arm)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

