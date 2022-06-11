Marlins seek to prolong win streak, take on the Astros

Miami Marlins (26-30, fourth in the NL East) vs. Houston Astros (36-22, first in the AL West) Houston; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Braxton Garrett (0-1, 10.80 ERA, 1.80 WHIP, five strikeouts); Astros: Framber Valdez (6-2, 2.61 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 55 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -266, Marlins +217; over/under is 8 1/2 runs BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins are looking to keep their four-game win streak alive when they visit the... READ MORE

Miami Marlins (26-30, fourth in the NL East) vs. Houston Astros (36-22, first in the AL West)

Houston; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Braxton Garrett (0-1, 10.80 ERA, 1.80 WHIP, five strikeouts); Astros: Framber Valdez (6-2, 2.61 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 55 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -266, Marlins +217; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins are looking to keep their four-game win streak alive when they visit the Houston Astros.

Houston has a 36-22 record overall and a 15-9 record in home games. Astros pitchers have a collective 3.08 ERA, which ranks second in the AL.

Miami has an 11-16 record in road games and a 26-30 record overall. The Marlins have the seventh-ranked team batting average in the NL at .246.

The teams match up Saturday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yordan Alvarez leads the Astros with a .307 batting average, and has six doubles, two triples, 17 home runs, 28 walks and 39 RBI. Michael Brantley is 11-for-31 with a home run and two RBI over the last 10 games.

Jazz Chisholm has seven doubles, four triples, 12 home runs and 40 RBI for the Marlins. Jesus Sanchez is 8-for-27 with two doubles, three home runs and 10 RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 6-4, .265 batting average, 3.94 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Marlins: 7-3, .280 batting average, 4.65 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs

INJURIES: Astros: Parker Mushinski: 15-Day IL (left elbow), Blake Taylor: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jake Odorizzi: 15-Day IL (leg), Taylor Jones: 60-Day IL (back), Lance McCullers Jr.: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jacob Meyers: 10-Day IL (shoulder)

Marlins: Pablo Lopez: day-to-day (wrist), Brian Anderson: 10-Day IL (back), Joey Wendle: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Cody Poteet: 15-Day IL (elbow), Paul Campbell: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Bender: 15-Day IL (back), Jesus Luzardo: 15-Day IL (forearm), Sean Guenther: 60-Day IL (arm)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

