Masterton Award Winners

Winners of the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy, awarded by the Professional Hockey Writers’ Association to the player who best exemplifies the qualities of perserverance, sportsmanship and dedication to hockey:

2022 — Carey Price, Montreal

2021 — Oskar Lindblom, Philadelphia

2020 — Bobby Ryan, Ottawa

2019 — Robin Lehner, N.Y. Islanders

2018 — Brian Boyle, New Jersey

2017 — Craig Anderson, Ottawa

2016 — Jaromir Jagr, Florida

2015 — Devan Dubnyk, Minnesota

2014 — Dominic Moore, N.Y. Rangers

2013 — Josh Harding, Minnesota

2012 — Max Pacioretty, Montreal

2011 — Ian Laperriere, Philadelphia

2010 — Jose Theodore, Washington

2009 — Steve Sullivan, Nashville

2008 — Jason Blake, Toronto

2007 — Phil Kessel, Boston

2006 — Teemu Selanne, Anaheim

2005 — Lockout

2004 — Bryan Berard, Chicago

2003 — Steve Yzerman, Detroit

2002 — Saku Koivu, Montreal

2001 — Adam Graves, N.Y. Rangers

2000 — Ken Daneyko, New Jersey

1999 — John Cullen, Tampa Bay

1998 — Jamie McLennan, St. Louis

1997 — Tony Granato, San Jose

1996 — Gary Roberts, Calgary

1995 — Pat LaFontaine, Buffalo

1994 — Cam Neely, Boston

1993 — Mario Lemieux, Pittsburgh

1992 — Mark Fitzpatrick, N.Y. Islanders

1991 — Dave Taylor, Los Angeles

1990 — Gord Kluzak, Boston

1989 — Tim Kerr, Philadelphia

1988 — Bob Bourne, N.Y. Islanders

1987 — Doug Jarvis, Hartford

1986 — Charlie Simmer, Boston

1985 — Anders Hedberg, N.Y. Rangers

1984 — Brad Park, Detroit

1983 — Lanny McDonald, Calgary

1982 — Chico Resch, Colorado Rockies

1981 — Blake Dunlop, St. Louis

1980 — Al MacAdam, Minnesota

1979 — Serge Savard, Montreal

1978 — Butch Goring, Los Angeles

1977 — Ed Westfall, N.Y. Islanders

1976 — Rod Gilbert, N.Y. Rangers

1975 — Don Luce, Buffalo

1974 — Henri Richard, Montreal

1973 — Lowell MacDonald, Pittsburgh

1972 — Bobby Clarke, Philadelphia

1971 — Jean Ratelle, N.Y. Rangers

1970 — Pit Martin, Chicago

1969 — Ted Hampson, Oakland Seals

1968 — Claude Provost, Montreal

