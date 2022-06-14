Miami 11, Philadelphia 9

Miami Philadelphia ab

Miami Philadelphia ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 39 11 11 11 Totals 39 9 13 9 Chisholm Jr. 2b 4 2 2 1 Schwarber lf 2 2 0 0 Cooper 1b 5 0 1 1 Hoskins 1b 5 2 4 6 Soler lf 5 1 2 0 Harper dh 3 0 1 0 Aguilar dh 5 1 2 4 Castellanos rf 5 0 2 0 Sánchez cf 3 1 1 0 Realmuto c 5 1 1 1 De La Cruz ph-cf 2 0 0 0 Gregorius ss 5 1 1 0 García rf 5 2 2 2 Bohm 3b 5 1 2 2 Berti 3b-ss 3 1 0 0 Muñoz 2b 2 0 0 0 Rojas ss 4 0 0 0 Stott ph-2b 2 0 0 0 Williams pr-3b 0 1 0 0 Vierling cf 5 2 2 0 Stallings c 3 1 1 3 Fortes pr-c 0 1 0 0

Miami 400 000 403 — 11 Philadelphia 001 340 010 — 9

E_Bohm (8), Realmuto (7). DP_Miami 1, Philadelphia 0. LOB_Miami 4, Philadelphia 9. 2B_Soler (12), García (5), Aguilar (11), Gregorius (7), Hoskins (12), Bohm (8). HR_Aguilar (9), García (4), Stallings (2), Chisholm Jr. (13), Hoskins 2 (13). SB_Sánchez (1), Realmuto (7), Williams (2).

IP H R ER BB SO

Miami Rogers 3 2-3 5 4 4 6 2 Floro 2-3 4 4 4 0 2 Bleier 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 Bass 1 0 0 0 0 0 Okert W,3-0 1 2 1 1 0 1 Scott S,5-5 1 1 0 0 0 1

Philadelphia Eflin 6 5 4 4 0 4 Familia 1-3 2 3 3 1 0 Domínguez BS,0-1 2-3 2 1 1 0 2 Hand 1 0 0 0 0 2 Knebel L,2-5 BS,11-15 0 1 3 0 2 0 Bellatti 1 1 0 0 0 2

Knebel pitched to 4 batters in the 9th.

Umpires_Home, Jim Reynolds; First, Alex Tosi; Second, Mike Muchlinski; Third, John Libka.

T_3:54. A_28,073 (42,792).

