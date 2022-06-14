Trending:
Sports News

Miami 11, Philadelphia 9

The Associated Press
June 14, 2022 11:16 pm
Miami

Philadelphia

ab
r
h
bi

ab
r
h
bi

Totals
39
11
11
11

Totals
39
9
13
9

Chisholm Jr. 2b
4
2
2
1

Schwarber lf
2
2
0
0

Cooper 1b
5
0
1
1

Miami Philadelphia
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 39 11 11 11 Totals 39 9 13 9
Chisholm Jr. 2b 4 2 2 1 Schwarber lf 2 2 0 0
Cooper 1b 5 0 1 1 Hoskins 1b 5 2 4 6
Soler lf 5 1 2 0 Harper dh 3 0 1 0
Aguilar dh 5 1 2 4 Castellanos rf 5 0 2 0
Sánchez cf 3 1 1 0 Realmuto c 5 1 1 1
De La Cruz ph-cf 2 0 0 0 Gregorius ss 5 1 1 0
García rf 5 2 2 2 Bohm 3b 5 1 2 2
Berti 3b-ss 3 1 0 0 Muñoz 2b 2 0 0 0
Rojas ss 4 0 0 0 Stott ph-2b 2 0 0 0
Williams pr-3b 0 1 0 0 Vierling cf 5 2 2 0
Stallings c 3 1 1 3
Fortes pr-c 0 1 0 0
Miami 400 000 403 11
Philadelphia 001 340 010 9

E_Bohm (8), Realmuto (7). DP_Miami 1, Philadelphia 0. LOB_Miami 4, Philadelphia 9. 2B_Soler (12), García (5), Aguilar (11), Gregorius (7), Hoskins (12), Bohm (8). HR_Aguilar (9), García (4), Stallings (2), Chisholm Jr. (13), Hoskins 2 (13). SB_Sánchez (1), Realmuto (7), Williams (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Miami
Rogers 3 2-3 5 4 4 6 2
Floro 2-3 4 4 4 0 2
Bleier 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 0
Bass 1 0 0 0 0 0
Okert W,3-0 1 2 1 1 0 1
Scott S,5-5 1 1 0 0 0 1
Philadelphia
Eflin 6 5 4 4 0 4
Familia 1-3 2 3 3 1 0
Domínguez BS,0-1 2-3 2 1 1 0 2
Hand 1 0 0 0 0 2
Knebel L,2-5 BS,11-15 0 1 3 0 2 0
Bellatti 1 1 0 0 0 2

Knebel pitched to 4 batters in the 9th.

Umpires_Home, Jim Reynolds; First, Alex Tosi; Second, Mike Muchlinski; Third, John Libka.

T_3:54. A_28,073 (42,792).

