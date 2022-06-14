Miami 11, Philadelphia 9

Miami
|Miami
|
|
|
|
|
|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|39
|11
|11
|11
|
|Totals
|39
|9
|13
|9
|
|Chisholm Jr. 2b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|
|Schwarber lf
|2
|2
|0
|0
|
|Cooper 1b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|
|Hoskins 1b
|5
|2
|4
|6
|
|Soler lf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|
|Harper dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Aguilar dh
|5
|1
|2
|4
|
|Castellanos rf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|
|Sánchez cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Realmuto c
|5
|1
|1
|1
|
|De La Cruz ph-cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gregorius ss
|5
|1
|1
|0
|
|García rf
|5
|2
|2
|2
|
|Bohm 3b
|5
|1
|2
|2
|
|Berti 3b-ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Muñoz 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rojas ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Stott ph-2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Williams pr-3b
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|Vierling cf
|5
|2
|2
|0
|
|Stallings c
|3
|1
|1
|3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Fortes pr-c
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Miami
|400
|000
|403
|—
|11
|Philadelphia
|001
|340
|010
|—
|9
E_Bohm (8), Realmuto (7). DP_Miami 1, Philadelphia 0. LOB_Miami 4, Philadelphia 9. 2B_Soler (12), García (5), Aguilar (11), Gregorius (7), Hoskins (12), Bohm (8). HR_Aguilar (9), García (4), Stallings (2), Chisholm Jr. (13), Hoskins 2 (13). SB_Sánchez (1), Realmuto (7), Williams (2).
|Miami
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Rogers
|3
|2-3
|5
|4
|4
|6
|2
|Floro
|
|2-3
|4
|4
|4
|0
|2
|Bleier
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bass
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Okert W,3-0
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Scott S,5-5
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Eflin
|6
|
|5
|4
|4
|0
|4
|Familia
|
|1-3
|2
|3
|3
|1
|0
|Domínguez BS,0-1
|
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Hand
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Knebel L,2-5 BS,11-15
|0
|
|1
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Bellatti
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
Knebel pitched to 4 batters in the 9th.
Umpires_Home, Jim Reynolds; First, Alex Tosi; Second, Mike Muchlinski; Third, John Libka.
T_3:54. A_28,073 (42,792).
