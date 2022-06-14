Miami 11, Philadelphia 9

Miami
|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|39
|11
|11
|11
|3
|10
|
|Chisholm Jr. 2b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.251
|Cooper 1b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.311
|Soler lf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.221
|Aguilar dh
|5
|1
|2
|4
|0
|1
|.251
|Sánchez cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.222
|b-De La Cruz ph-cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.219
|García rf
|5
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|.228
|Berti 3b-ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.270
|Rojas ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.216
|1-Williams pr-3b
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.259
|Stallings c
|3
|1
|1
|3
|1
|0
|.204
|2-Fortes pr-c
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|39
|9
|13
|9
|6
|6
|
|Schwarber lf
|2
|2
|0
|0
|3
|1
|.210
|Hoskins 1b
|5
|2
|4
|6
|0
|0
|.249
|Harper dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.318
|Castellanos rf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.258
|Realmuto c
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.243
|Gregorius ss
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.307
|Bohm 3b
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.250
|Muñoz 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.000
|a-Stott ph-2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.183
|Vierling cf
|5
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.213
|Miami
|400
|000
|403_11
|11
|0
|Philadelphia
|001
|340
|010_9
|13
|2
a-flied out for Muñoz in the 7th. b-grounded out for Sánchez in the 8th.
1-ran for Rojas in the 9th. 2-ran for Stallings in the 9th.
E_Bohm (8), Realmuto (7). LOB_Miami 4, Philadelphia 9. 2B_Soler (12), García (5), Aguilar (11), Gregorius (7), Hoskins (12), Bohm (8). HR_Aguilar (9), off Eflin; García (4), off Eflin; Stallings (2), off Familia; Chisholm Jr. (13), off Domínguez; Hoskins (12), off Rogers; Hoskins (13), off Okert. RBIs_Aguilar 4 (31), García 2 (16), Stallings 3 (21), Chisholm Jr. (41), Cooper (28), Realmuto (21), Hoskins 6 (36), Bohm 2 (23). SB_Sánchez (1), Realmuto (7), Williams (2).
Runners left in scoring position_Miami 2 (García 2); Philadelphia 4 (Gregorius 2, Vierling, Harper). RISP_Miami 5 for 9; Philadelphia 4 for 12.
Runners moved up_Schwarber. GIDP_Realmuto.
DP_Miami 1 (Chisholm Jr., Cooper).
|Miami
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Rogers
|3
|2-3
|5
|4
|4
|6
|2
|94
|5.87
|Floro
|
|2-3
|4
|4
|4
|0
|2
|21
|6.57
|Bleier
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|22
|5.06
|Bass
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|2.16
|Okert, W, 3-0
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|26
|2.75
|Scott, S, 5-5
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|4.07
|Philadelphia
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Eflin
|6
|
|5
|4
|4
|0
|4
|80
|3.98
|Familia
|
|1-3
|2
|3
|3
|1
|0
|17
|4.50
|Domínguez, BS, 0-1
|
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|13
|1.88
|Hand
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|1.96
|Knebel, L, 2-5, BS, 11-15
|0
|
|1
|3
|0
|2
|0
|16
|3.24
|Bellatti
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|3.32
Inherited runners-scored_Floro 1-0, Bleier 2-2, Bellatti 3-2.
Umpires_Home, Jim Reynolds; First, Alex Tosi; Second, Mike Muchlinski; Third, John Libka.
T_3:54. A_28,073 (42,792).
