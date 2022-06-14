Miami 11, Philadelphia 9

Miami

Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 39 11 11 11 3 10 Chisholm Jr. 2b 4 2 2 1 1 1 .251 Cooper 1b 5 0 1 1 0 1 .311 Soler lf 5 1 2 0 0 1 .221 Aguilar dh 5 1 2 4 0 1 .251 Sánchez cf 3 1 1 0 0 1 .222 b-De La Cruz ph-cf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .219 García rf 5 2 2 2 0 2 .228 Berti 3b-ss 3 1 0 0 1 1 .270 Rojas ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .216 1-Williams pr-3b 0 1 0 0 0 0 .259 Stallings c 3 1 1 3 1 0 .204 2-Fortes pr-c 0 1 0 0 0 0 .333

Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 39 9 13 9 6 6 Schwarber lf 2 2 0 0 3 1 .210 Hoskins 1b 5 2 4 6 0 0 .249 Harper dh 3 0 1 0 2 0 .318 Castellanos rf 5 0 2 0 0 2 .258 Realmuto c 5 1 1 1 0 0 .243 Gregorius ss 5 1 1 0 0 1 .307 Bohm 3b 5 1 2 2 0 1 .250 Muñoz 2b 2 0 0 0 1 1 .000 a-Stott ph-2b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .183 Vierling cf 5 2 2 0 0 0 .213

Miami 400 000 403_11 11 0 Philadelphia 001 340 010_9 13 2

a-flied out for Muñoz in the 7th. b-grounded out for Sánchez in the 8th.

1-ran for Rojas in the 9th. 2-ran for Stallings in the 9th.

E_Bohm (8), Realmuto (7). LOB_Miami 4, Philadelphia 9. 2B_Soler (12), García (5), Aguilar (11), Gregorius (7), Hoskins (12), Bohm (8). HR_Aguilar (9), off Eflin; García (4), off Eflin; Stallings (2), off Familia; Chisholm Jr. (13), off Domínguez; Hoskins (12), off Rogers; Hoskins (13), off Okert. RBIs_Aguilar 4 (31), García 2 (16), Stallings 3 (21), Chisholm Jr. (41), Cooper (28), Realmuto (21), Hoskins 6 (36), Bohm 2 (23). SB_Sánchez (1), Realmuto (7), Williams (2).

Runners left in scoring position_Miami 2 (García 2); Philadelphia 4 (Gregorius 2, Vierling, Harper). RISP_Miami 5 for 9; Philadelphia 4 for 12.

Runners moved up_Schwarber. GIDP_Realmuto.

DP_Miami 1 (Chisholm Jr., Cooper).

Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Rogers 3 2-3 5 4 4 6 2 94 5.87 Floro 2-3 4 4 4 0 2 21 6.57 Bleier 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 22 5.06 Bass 1 0 0 0 0 0 9 2.16 Okert, W, 3-0 1 2 1 1 0 1 26 2.75 Scott, S, 5-5 1 1 0 0 0 1 15 4.07

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Eflin 6 5 4 4 0 4 80 3.98 Familia 1-3 2 3 3 1 0 17 4.50 Domínguez, BS, 0-1 2-3 2 1 1 0 2 13 1.88 Hand 1 0 0 0 0 2 15 1.96 Knebel, L, 2-5, BS, 11-15 0 1 3 0 2 0 16 3.24 Bellatti 1 1 0 0 0 2 15 3.32

Inherited runners-scored_Floro 1-0, Bleier 2-2, Bellatti 3-2.

Umpires_Home, Jim Reynolds; First, Alex Tosi; Second, Mike Muchlinski; Third, John Libka.

T_3:54. A_28,073 (42,792).

