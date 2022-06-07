Miami 12, Washington 2

Washington
Miami
ab
r
h
bi
ab
r
h
bi
Totals
35
2
8
2
Totals
38
12
14
12
Hernández 2b
4
0
0
0
Chisholm Jr. 2b
5
2
2
6
Strnge-Gordon ph
1
0
1
0
E_Rojas (3). LOB_Washington 9, Miami 6. 2B_Franco (15), Thomas (7), Cruz (7), Soler (11), Cooper (14). HR_L.García (1), Chisholm Jr. 2 (10), Fortes (2), Soler (12). SB_Soto (5), Berti (8).
|Washington
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Adon L,1-10
|3
|
|7
|8
|8
|2
|2
|Machado
|2
|
|4
|4
|4
|1
|2
|Weems
|1
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Lee
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Miami
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Cabrera W,2-0
|6
|
|2
|1
|1
|2
|4
|Bleier
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Head
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Sulser
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
Adon pitched to 3 batters in the 4th.
HBP_Cabrera (Soto).
Umpires_Home, Nic Lentz; First, Nestor Ceja; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, Lance Barksdale.
T_2:57. A_7,112 (36,742).
