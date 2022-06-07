Trending:
Miami 12, Washington 2

The Associated Press
June 7, 2022 9:54 pm
< a min read
      

Washington Miami
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 35 2 8 2 Totals 38 12 14 12
Hernández 2b 4 0 0 0 Chisholm Jr. 2b 5 2 2 6
Strnge-Gordon ph 1 0 1 0 Cooper dh 5 1 2 0
Thomas cf-lf 5 1 2 0 Soler lf 4 1 2 2
Soto rf 2 0 0 0 Astudillo ph-3b 1 0 0 0
Cruz dh 3 0 1 1 Aguilar 1b 5 0 0 0
Bell 1b 4 0 0 0 A.García rf 4 1 3 0
Hernandez lf 2 0 0 0 Williams lf 1 0 0 0
Adrianza ph-lf 2 0 0 0 Sánchez cf 0 0 0 0
Ruiz c 4 0 0 0 De La Cruz ph-cf 5 1 1 0
Franco 3b 3 0 1 0 Berti 3b-cf 3 1 0 0
Robles cf 1 0 1 0 Rojas ss 3 2 2 0
L.García ss 4 1 2 1 Fortes c 2 3 2 4
Washington 000 001 010 2
Miami 050 520 000 12

E_Rojas (3). LOB_Washington 9, Miami 6. 2B_Franco (15), Thomas (7), Cruz (7), Soler (11), Cooper (14). HR_L.García (1), Chisholm Jr. 2 (10), Fortes (2), Soler (12). SB_Soto (5), Berti (8).

IP H R ER BB SO
Washington
Adon L,1-10 3 7 8 8 2 2
Machado 2 4 4 4 1 2
Weems 1 1-3 2 0 0 1 3
Lee 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 2
Miami
Cabrera W,2-0 6 2 1 1 2 4
Bleier 1 2 0 0 0 0
Head 1 2 1 1 0 2
Sulser 1 2 0 0 0 0

Adon pitched to 3 batters in the 4th.

HBP_Cabrera (Soto).

Umpires_Home, Nic Lentz; First, Nestor Ceja; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, Lance Barksdale.

T_2:57. A_7,112 (36,742).

Top Stories