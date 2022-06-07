Miami 12, Washington 2

Washington Miami ab

Washington Miami ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 35 2 8 2 Totals 38 12 14 12 Hernández 2b 4 0 0 0 Chisholm Jr. 2b 5 2 2 6 Strnge-Gordon ph 1 0 1 0 Cooper dh 5 1 2 0 Thomas cf-lf 5 1 2 0 Soler lf 4 1 2 2 Soto rf 2 0 0 0 Astudillo ph-3b 1 0 0 0 Cruz dh 3 0 1 1 Aguilar 1b 5 0 0 0 Bell 1b 4 0 0 0 A.García rf 4 1 3 0 Hernandez lf 2 0 0 0 Williams lf 1 0 0 0 Adrianza ph-lf 2 0 0 0 Sánchez cf 0 0 0 0 Ruiz c 4 0 0 0 De La Cruz ph-cf 5 1 1 0 Franco 3b 3 0 1 0 Berti 3b-cf 3 1 0 0 Robles cf 1 0 1 0 Rojas ss 3 2 2 0 L.García ss 4 1 2 1 Fortes c 2 3 2 4

Washington 000 001 010 — 2 Miami 050 520 000 — 12

E_Rojas (3). LOB_Washington 9, Miami 6. 2B_Franco (15), Thomas (7), Cruz (7), Soler (11), Cooper (14). HR_L.García (1), Chisholm Jr. 2 (10), Fortes (2), Soler (12). SB_Soto (5), Berti (8).

IP H R ER BB SO

Washington Adon L,1-10 3 7 8 8 2 2 Machado 2 4 4 4 1 2 Weems 1 1-3 2 0 0 1 3 Lee 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 2

Miami Cabrera W,2-0 6 2 1 1 2 4 Bleier 1 2 0 0 0 0 Head 1 2 1 1 0 2 Sulser 1 2 0 0 0 0

Adon pitched to 3 batters in the 4th.

HBP_Cabrera (Soto).

Umpires_Home, Nic Lentz; First, Nestor Ceja; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, Lance Barksdale.

T_2:57. A_7,112 (36,742).

