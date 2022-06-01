Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Miami 14, Colorado 1

The Associated Press
June 1, 2022 6:28 pm
< a min read
      

Miami

Colorado

ab
r
h
bi

ab
r
h
bi

Totals
47
14
21
14

Totals
30
1
3
1

Chisholm Jr. 2b
5
2
2
4

Blackmon dh
4
0
0
0

Cooper 1b
6
2
3
3

...

READ MORE

Miami Colorado
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 47 14 21 14 Totals 30 1 3 1
Chisholm Jr. 2b 5 2 2 4 Blackmon dh 4 0 0 0
Cooper 1b 6 2 3 3 Daza cf 1 0 0 0
Soler dh 6 3 3 2 Hampson cf 1 0 0 0
García rf 6 0 3 1 Cron 1b 1 0 1 0
Sánchez cf 5 1 3 2 Serven 1b 1 0 0 0
Astudillo 3b 1 0 0 0 McMahon 3b 4 0 0 0
Berti ss 4 1 1 0 Joe rf 3 0 0 0
De La Cruz lf-cf 5 2 3 2 Rodgers 2b 3 1 1 0
Fortes c 4 2 1 0 Hilliard lf 4 0 0 0
Williams 3b-lf 5 1 2 0 Iglesias ss 4 0 1 1
Díaz c 4 0 0 0
Miami 010 403 600 14
Colorado 000 000 001 1

E_Smith (1). DP_Miami 0, Colorado 1. LOB_Miami 9, Colorado 8. 2B_Soler 2 (10), Williams (2), Cooper (12), De La Cruz (4), Rodgers (9). HR_Chisholm Jr. (8).

IP H R ER BB SO
Miami
Cabrera W,1-0 6 1 0 0 4 9
Floro 1 0 0 0 0 0
Pop 2 2 1 1 0 3
Colorado
Senzatela L,2-3 5 1-3 13 6 6 0 3
Chacín 2-3 3 2 2 0 1
Smith 1 5 6 6 2 0
Estévez 1 0 0 0 0 1
Grichuk 1 0 0 0 0 0

HBP_Cabrera 2 (Cron,Daza), Smith (Fortes).

Umpires_Home, Roberto Ortiz; First, John Bacon; Second, James Hoye; Third, Angel Hernandez.

T_3:00.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|8 Leadership Webinar
6|8 IIoT World Energy Day
6|8 H2O.ai Meetup: Scale and Operationalize...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories