Miami 14, Colorado 1

|Miami
|
|
|
|
|
|Colorado
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|47
|14
|21
|14
|
|Totals
|30
|1
|3
|1
|
|Chisholm Jr. 2b
|5
|2
|2
|4
|
|Blackmon dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cooper 1b
|6
|2
|3
|3
|
|Daza cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Soler dh
|6
|3
|3
|2
|
|Hampson cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|García rf
|6
|0
|3
|1
|
|Cron 1b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Sánchez cf
|5
|1
|3
|2
|
|Serven 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Astudillo 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|McMahon 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Berti ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Joe rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|De La Cruz lf-cf
|5
|2
|3
|2
|
|Rodgers 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Fortes c
|4
|2
|1
|0
|
|Hilliard lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Williams 3b-lf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|
|Iglesias ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Díaz c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Miami
|010
|403
|600
|—
|14
|Colorado
|000
|000
|001
|—
|1
E_Smith (1). DP_Miami 0, Colorado 1. LOB_Miami 9, Colorado 8. 2B_Soler 2 (10), Williams (2), Cooper (12), De La Cruz (4), Rodgers (9). HR_Chisholm Jr. (8).
|Miami
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Cabrera W,1-0
|6
|
|1
|0
|0
|4
|9
|Floro
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Pop
|2
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|Colorado
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Senzatela L,2-3
|5
|1-3
|13
|6
|6
|0
|3
|Chacín
|
|2-3
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Smith
|1
|
|5
|6
|6
|2
|0
|Estévez
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Grichuk
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
HBP_Cabrera 2 (Cron,Daza), Smith (Fortes).
Umpires_Home, Roberto Ortiz; First, John Bacon; Second, James Hoye; Third, Angel Hernandez.
T_3:00.
