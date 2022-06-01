Miami 14, Colorado 1

Miami Colorado ab

Miami Colorado ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 47 14 21 14 Totals 30 1 3 1 Chisholm Jr. 2b 5 2 2 4 Blackmon dh 4 0 0 0 Cooper 1b 6 2 3 3 Daza cf 1 0 0 0 Soler dh 6 3 3 2 Hampson cf 1 0 0 0 García rf 6 0 3 1 Cron 1b 1 0 1 0 Sánchez cf 5 1 3 2 Serven 1b 1 0 0 0 Astudillo 3b 1 0 0 0 McMahon 3b 4 0 0 0 Berti ss 4 1 1 0 Joe rf 3 0 0 0 De La Cruz lf-cf 5 2 3 2 Rodgers 2b 3 1 1 0 Fortes c 4 2 1 0 Hilliard lf 4 0 0 0 Williams 3b-lf 5 1 2 0 Iglesias ss 4 0 1 1 Díaz c 4 0 0 0

Miami 010 403 600 — 14 Colorado 000 000 001 — 1

E_Smith (1). DP_Miami 0, Colorado 1. LOB_Miami 9, Colorado 8. 2B_Soler 2 (10), Williams (2), Cooper (12), De La Cruz (4), Rodgers (9). HR_Chisholm Jr. (8).

IP H R ER BB SO

Miami Cabrera W,1-0 6 1 0 0 4 9 Floro 1 0 0 0 0 0 Pop 2 2 1 1 0 3

Colorado Senzatela L,2-3 5 1-3 13 6 6 0 3 Chacín 2-3 3 2 2 0 1 Smith 1 5 6 6 2 0 Estévez 1 0 0 0 0 1 Grichuk 1 0 0 0 0 0

HBP_Cabrera 2 (Cron,Daza), Smith (Fortes).

Umpires_Home, Roberto Ortiz; First, John Bacon; Second, James Hoye; Third, Angel Hernandez.

T_3:00.

