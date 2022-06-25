Miami 2, Minnesota 1

Minnesota

0

1

—

1 Miami

0

2

—

2 First Half_None. Second Half_1, Minnesota, Amarilla, 3, 65th minute; 2, Miami, Vassilev, 1 (Duke), 87th; 3, Miami, Vassilev, 2, 90th. Goalies_Minnesota, Dayne St. Clair, Eric Dick, Tyler Miller; Miami, Drake Callender, Clement Diop. Yellow Cards_Taylor, Minnesota, 6th; Yedlin, Miami, 16th; Fragapane, Minnesota, 43rd; Lowe, Miami, 46th; Gregore, Miami, 66th; Hayes, Minnesota, 71st; Kallman, Minnesota, 90th+4. ... ... READ MORE

Minnesota 0 1 — 1 Miami 0 2 — 2

First Half_None.

Second Half_1, Minnesota, Amarilla, 3, 65th minute; 2, Miami, Vassilev, 1 (Duke), 87th; 3, Miami, Vassilev, 2, 90th.

Goalies_Minnesota, Dayne St. Clair, Eric Dick, Tyler Miller; Miami, Drake Callender, Clement Diop.

Yellow Cards_Taylor, Minnesota, 6th; Yedlin, Miami, 16th; Fragapane, Minnesota, 43rd; Lowe, Miami, 46th; Gregore, Miami, 66th; Hayes, Minnesota, 71st; Kallman, Minnesota, 90th+4.

Referee_Victor Rivas. Assistant Referees_Jeffrey Greeson, Gjovalin Bori, Jorge Gonzalez. 4th Official_Alyssa Nichols.

A_12,147.

___

Lineups

Minnesota_Dayne St. Clair; Michael Boxall, Bakaye Dibassy, Kemar Lawrence, D.J. Taylor (Abu Danladi, 90th+2); Kervin Arriaga, Robin Lod, Emanuel Reynoso, Joseph Rosales (Jacori Hayes, 71st); Luis Amarilla (Brent Kallman, 70th), Franco Fragapane (Bongokuhle Hlongwane, 71st).

Miami_Drake Callender; Damion Lowe, Christopher McVey, Ryan Sailor, DeAndre Yedlin; Bryce Duke, Gregore, Robert Thomas Taylor (Gonzalo Higuain, 66th), Victor Ulloa (Emerson Rodriguez, 61st); Leonardo Campana, Ariel Lassiter (Indiana Vassilev, 83rd).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.