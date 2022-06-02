Trending:
Miami 3, San Francisco 0

The Associated Press
June 2, 2022 9:35 pm
San Francisco

Miami

ab
r
h
bi

ab
r
h
bi

Totals
29
0
3
0

Totals
30
3
7
3

La Stella dh
3
0
0
0

Berti 3b
4
0
2
0

Longoria ph-dh
1
0
0
0

San Francisco Miami
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 29 0 3 0 Totals 30 3 7 3
La Stella dh 3 0 0 0 Berti 3b 4 0 2 0
Longoria ph-dh 1 0 0 0 Chisholm Jr. 2b 4 0 0 0
Yastrzemski cf 4 0 1 0 Soler dh 4 1 1 0
Flores 1b 3 0 0 0 Aguilar 1b 4 1 1 1
Pederson lf 4 0 1 0 A.García rf 4 1 1 0
González rf 4 0 0 0 Rojas ss 3 0 1 1
Estrada 2b 3 0 0 0 De La Cruz cf 3 0 0 0
Walton ss 3 0 0 0 Stallings c 3 0 1 1
Vosler 3b 2 0 0 0 Williams lf 1 0 0 0
Bart c 2 0 1 0
San Francisco 000 000 000 0
Miami 010 002 00x 3

E_Pederson (1). DP_San Francisco 1, Miami 1. LOB_San Francisco 5, Miami 6. 2B_Yastrzemski (11), Aguilar (8), Berti (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
San Francisco
Wood L,3-5 5 1-3 4 2 2 2 5
Doval 2-3 2 1 1 0 0
Long 2 1 0 0 1 1
Miami
Alcantara W,6-2 7 3 0 0 2 8
Okert H,7 1 0 0 0 1 1
Scott S,2-2 1 0 0 0 0 2

WP_Doval.

Umpires_Home, Doug Eddings; First, Brian Knight; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Roberto Ortiz.

T_2:34. A_8,202 (36,742).

Top Stories