Miami 3, San Francisco 0

San Francisco
Miami
ab
r
h
bi
ab
r
h
bi
Totals
29
0
3
0
Totals
30
3
7
3
La Stella dh
3
0
0
0
Berti 3b
4
0
2
0
Longoria ph-dh
1
0
0
0
...
|
|
|
|San Francisco
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|Miami
|010
|002
|00x
|—
|3
E_Pederson (1). DP_San Francisco 1, Miami 1. LOB_San Francisco 5, Miami 6. 2B_Yastrzemski (11), Aguilar (8), Berti (3).
|San Francisco
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Wood L,3-5
|5
|1-3
|4
|2
|2
|2
|5
|Doval
|
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Long
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Miami
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Alcantara W,6-2
|7
|
|3
|0
|0
|2
|8
|Okert H,7
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Scott S,2-2
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
WP_Doval.
Umpires_Home, Doug Eddings; First, Brian Knight; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Roberto Ortiz.
T_2:34. A_8,202 (36,742).
