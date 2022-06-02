Miami 3, San Francisco 0

San Francisco Miami ab

r

h

bi ab

r

h

bi Totals

29

0

3

0 Totals

30

3

7

3 La Stella dh

3

0

0

0 Berti 3b

4

0

2

0 Longoria ph-dh

1

0

0

0 ... ... READ MORE

San Francisco Miami ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 29 0 3 0 Totals 30 3 7 3 La Stella dh 3 0 0 0 Berti 3b 4 0 2 0 Longoria ph-dh 1 0 0 0 Chisholm Jr. 2b 4 0 0 0 Yastrzemski cf 4 0 1 0 Soler dh 4 1 1 0 Flores 1b 3 0 0 0 Aguilar 1b 4 1 1 1 Pederson lf 4 0 1 0 A.García rf 4 1 1 0 González rf 4 0 0 0 Rojas ss 3 0 1 1 Estrada 2b 3 0 0 0 De La Cruz cf 3 0 0 0 Walton ss 3 0 0 0 Stallings c 3 0 1 1 Vosler 3b 2 0 0 0 Williams lf 1 0 0 0 Bart c 2 0 1 0

San Francisco 000 000 000 — 0 Miami 010 002 00x — 3

E_Pederson (1). DP_San Francisco 1, Miami 1. LOB_San Francisco 5, Miami 6. 2B_Yastrzemski (11), Aguilar (8), Berti (3).

IP H R ER BB SO

San Francisco Wood L,3-5 5 1-3 4 2 2 2 5 Doval 2-3 2 1 1 0 0 Long 2 1 0 0 1 1

Miami Alcantara W,6-2 7 3 0 0 2 8 Okert H,7 1 0 0 0 1 1 Scott S,2-2 1 0 0 0 0 2

WP_Doval.

Umpires_Home, Doug Eddings; First, Brian Knight; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Roberto Ortiz.

T_2:34. A_8,202 (36,742).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.