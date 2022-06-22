Miami 7, Colorado 4

Colorado
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
31
4
6
4
4
8
Daza lf
5
1
2
0
0
1
.330
Rodgers 2b
4
0
1
0
0
2
.243
Blackmon dh
3
0
0
1
|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|7
|11
|7
|3
|6
|
|Berti 3b
|3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.279
|Chisholm Jr. 2b
|3
|2
|2
|3
|1
|0
|.248
|Soler lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.221
|De La Cruz lf-rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.207
|Cooper dh
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.313
|Aguilar 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.256
|García rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.235
|1-Williams pr-lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.216
|Sánchez cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.223
|Rojas ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.239
|Stallings c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.199
|Colorado
|100
|000
|003_4
|6
|0
|Miami
|004
|000
|30x_7
|11
|1
a-walked for Iglesias in the 9th.
1-ran for García in the 8th. 2-ran for Grichuk in the 9th.
E_López (2). LOB_Colorado 6, Miami 5. 2B_Daza (8). 3B_Rodgers (1), Berti (2). HR_Díaz (4), off Head; Cooper (5), off Kuhl; Chisholm Jr. (14), off Gomber; Soler (13), off Gomber. RBIs_Blackmon (38), Díaz 3 (18), Berti (14), Chisholm Jr. 3 (45), Cooper 2 (32), Soler (31). SB_Rojas (4). CS_Chisholm Jr. (5). SF_Blackmon.
Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 2 (McMahon, Iglesias); Miami 1 (Sánchez). RISP_Colorado 1 for 7; Miami 3 for 4.
Runners moved up_Grichuk, Soler. GIDP_Iglesias.
DP_Miami 1 (Rojas, Aguilar).
|Colorado
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kuhl, L, 4-5
|5
|
|6
|4
|4
|2
|3
|92
|3.95
|Gomber
|1
|2-3
|3
|3
|3
|1
|2
|45
|6.68
|Stephenson
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|6.00
|Gilbreath
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|4.50
|Miami
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|López, W, 5-3
|7
|
|4
|1
|0
|3
|6
|107
|2.61
|Okert
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|2.49
|Head
|1
|
|1
|3
|3
|1
|1
|23
|7.23
Inherited runners-scored_Stephenson 1-0. HBP_Head (Grichuk). WP_López.
Umpires_Home, Mark Carlson; First, Brock Ballou; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, CB Bucknor.
T_3:08. A_8,983 (36,742).
