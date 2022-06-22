Trending:
Miami 7, Colorado 4

The Associated Press
June 22, 2022 10:14 pm
1 min read
      

Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 4 6 4 4 8
Daza lf 5 1 2 0 0 1 .330
Rodgers 2b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .243
Blackmon dh 3 0 0 1 0 1 .266
Cron 1b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .300
McMahon 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .245
Grichuk rf 2 0 0 0 1 1 .256
2-Montero pr 0 1 0 0 0 0 .154
Iglesias ss 3 0 1 0 0 0 .304
a-Bouchard ph 0 1 0 0 1 0 .000
Díaz c 4 1 1 3 0 0 .216
Hampson cf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .228
Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 7 11 7 3 6
Berti 3b 3 2 1 1 1 0 .279
Chisholm Jr. 2b 3 2 2 3 1 0 .248
Soler lf 3 1 1 1 1 1 .221
De La Cruz lf-rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .207
Cooper dh 4 1 2 2 0 1 .313
Aguilar 1b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .256
García rf 4 0 2 0 0 0 .235
1-Williams pr-lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .216
Sánchez cf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .223
Rojas ss 4 1 2 0 0 1 .239
Stallings c 4 0 0 0 0 0 .199
Colorado 100 000 003_4 6 0
Miami 004 000 30x_7 11 1

a-walked for Iglesias in the 9th.

1-ran for García in the 8th. 2-ran for Grichuk in the 9th.

E_López (2). LOB_Colorado 6, Miami 5. 2B_Daza (8). 3B_Rodgers (1), Berti (2). HR_Díaz (4), off Head; Cooper (5), off Kuhl; Chisholm Jr. (14), off Gomber; Soler (13), off Gomber. RBIs_Blackmon (38), Díaz 3 (18), Berti (14), Chisholm Jr. 3 (45), Cooper 2 (32), Soler (31). SB_Rojas (4). CS_Chisholm Jr. (5). SF_Blackmon.

Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 2 (McMahon, Iglesias); Miami 1 (Sánchez). RISP_Colorado 1 for 7; Miami 3 for 4.

Runners moved up_Grichuk, Soler. GIDP_Iglesias.

DP_Miami 1 (Rojas, Aguilar).

Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Kuhl, L, 4-5 5 6 4 4 2 3 92 3.95
Gomber 1 2-3 3 3 3 1 2 45 6.68
Stephenson 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 4 6.00
Gilbreath 1 2 0 0 0 1 11 4.50
Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
López, W, 5-3 7 4 1 0 3 6 107 2.61
Okert 1 1 0 0 0 1 17 2.49
Head 1 1 3 3 1 1 23 7.23

Inherited runners-scored_Stephenson 1-0. HBP_Head (Grichuk). WP_López.

Umpires_Home, Mark Carlson; First, Brock Ballou; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, CB Bucknor.

T_3:08. A_8,983 (36,742).

