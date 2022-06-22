Miami 7, Colorado 4

Colorado
Miami
ab
r
h
bi
ab
r
h
bi
Totals
31
4
6
4
Totals
33
7
11
7
Daza lf
5
1
2
0
Berti 3b
3
2
1
1
Rodgers 2b
4
0
1
0
Chisholm...
|Colorado
|100
|000
|003
|—
|4
|Miami
|004
|000
|30x
|—
|7
E_López (2). DP_Colorado 0, Miami 1. LOB_Colorado 6, Miami 5. 2B_Daza (8). 3B_Rodgers (1), Berti (2). HR_Díaz (4), Cooper (5), Chisholm Jr. (14), Soler (13). SB_Rojas (4). SF_Blackmon (1).
|Colorado
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Kuhl L,4-5
|5
|
|6
|4
|4
|2
|3
|Gomber
|1
|2-3
|3
|3
|3
|1
|2
|Stephenson
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Gilbreath
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Miami
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|López W,5-3
|7
|
|4
|1
|0
|3
|6
|Okert
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Head
|1
|
|1
|3
|3
|1
|1
HBP_Head (Grichuk). WP_López.
Umpires_Home, Mark Carlson; First, Brock Ballou; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, CB Bucknor.
T_3:08. A_8,983 (36,742).
