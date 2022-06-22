Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Miami 7, Colorado 4

The Associated Press
June 22, 2022 10:14 pm
< a min read
      

Colorado

Miami

ab
r
h
bi

ab
r
h
bi

Totals
31
4
6
4

Totals
33
7
11
7

Daza lf
5
1
2
0

Berti 3b
3
2
1
1

Rodgers 2b
4
0
1
0

Chisholm...

READ MORE

Colorado Miami
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 31 4 6 4 Totals 33 7 11 7
Daza lf 5 1 2 0 Berti 3b 3 2 1 1
Rodgers 2b 4 0 1 0 Chisholm Jr. 2b 3 2 2 3
Blackmon dh 3 0 0 1 Soler lf 3 1 1 1
Cron 1b 3 0 0 0 De La Cruz lf-rf 0 0 0 0
McMahon 3b 4 0 1 0 Cooper dh 4 1 2 2
Grichuk rf 2 0 0 0 Aguilar 1b 4 0 1 0
Montero pr 0 1 0 0 García rf 4 0 2 0
Iglesias ss 3 0 1 0 Williams pr-lf 0 0 0 0
Bouchard ph 0 1 0 0 Sánchez cf 4 0 0 0
Díaz c 4 1 1 3 Rojas ss 4 1 2 0
Hampson cf 3 0 0 0 Stallings c 4 0 0 0
Colorado 100 000 003 4
Miami 004 000 30x 7

E_López (2). DP_Colorado 0, Miami 1. LOB_Colorado 6, Miami 5. 2B_Daza (8). 3B_Rodgers (1), Berti (2). HR_Díaz (4), Cooper (5), Chisholm Jr. (14), Soler (13). SB_Rojas (4). SF_Blackmon (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Colorado
Kuhl L,4-5 5 6 4 4 2 3
Gomber 1 2-3 3 3 3 1 2
Stephenson 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Gilbreath 1 2 0 0 0 1
Miami
López W,5-3 7 4 1 0 3 6
Okert 1 1 0 0 0 1
Head 1 1 3 3 1 1

HBP_Head (Grichuk). WP_López.

Umpires_Home, Mark Carlson; First, Brock Ballou; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, CB Bucknor.

T_3:08. A_8,983 (36,742).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|29 Hurlburt Field Tech Expo
6|29 APIs & EDA: Creating a Unified...
6|29 [Actually] Making Application and API...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories