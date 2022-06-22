Miami 7, Colorado 4

Colorado Miami ab

r

h

bi ab

r

h

bi Totals

31

4

6

4 Totals

33

7

11

7 Daza lf

5

1

2

0 Berti 3b

3

2

1

1 Rodgers 2b

4

0

1

0 Chisholm... READ MORE

Colorado Miami ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 31 4 6 4 Totals 33 7 11 7 Daza lf 5 1 2 0 Berti 3b 3 2 1 1 Rodgers 2b 4 0 1 0 Chisholm Jr. 2b 3 2 2 3 Blackmon dh 3 0 0 1 Soler lf 3 1 1 1 Cron 1b 3 0 0 0 De La Cruz lf-rf 0 0 0 0 McMahon 3b 4 0 1 0 Cooper dh 4 1 2 2 Grichuk rf 2 0 0 0 Aguilar 1b 4 0 1 0 Montero pr 0 1 0 0 García rf 4 0 2 0 Iglesias ss 3 0 1 0 Williams pr-lf 0 0 0 0 Bouchard ph 0 1 0 0 Sánchez cf 4 0 0 0 Díaz c 4 1 1 3 Rojas ss 4 1 2 0 Hampson cf 3 0 0 0 Stallings c 4 0 0 0

Colorado 100 000 003 — 4 Miami 004 000 30x — 7

E_López (2). DP_Colorado 0, Miami 1. LOB_Colorado 6, Miami 5. 2B_Daza (8). 3B_Rodgers (1), Berti (2). HR_Díaz (4), Cooper (5), Chisholm Jr. (14), Soler (13). SB_Rojas (4). SF_Blackmon (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Colorado Kuhl L,4-5 5 6 4 4 2 3 Gomber 1 2-3 3 3 3 1 2 Stephenson 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Gilbreath 1 2 0 0 0 1

Miami López W,5-3 7 4 1 0 3 6 Okert 1 1 0 0 0 1 Head 1 1 3 3 1 1

HBP_Head (Grichuk). WP_López.

Umpires_Home, Mark Carlson; First, Brock Ballou; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, CB Bucknor.

T_3:08. A_8,983 (36,742).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.