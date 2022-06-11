Miami 7, Houston 4

Miami Houston ab

r

h

bi ab

r

h

bi Totals

33

7

7

7 Totals

37

4

11

4 Chisholm Jr. 2b

5

2

2

3 Altuve 2b

5

0

0

0 Cooper 1b

2

1

0

0 ... READ MORE

Miami Houston ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 33 7 7 7 Totals 37 4 11 4 Chisholm Jr. 2b 5 2 2 3 Altuve 2b 5 0 0 0 Cooper 1b 2 1 0 0 Brantley lf 3 2 2 1 Astudillo 1b 0 0 0 0 Bregman 3b 5 1 1 0 Soler lf 4 0 0 0 Alvarez dh 5 0 3 1 Aguilar dh 4 2 2 3 Tucker rf 4 1 1 2 Sánchez cf 4 0 0 0 Gurriel 1b 4 0 1 0 Berti 3b 3 1 0 0 Peña ss 4 0 1 0 Rojas ss 3 0 0 1 McCormick cf 3 0 0 0 Stallings c 4 0 2 0 Maldonado c 4 0 2 0 De La Cruz rf 4 1 1 0

Miami 200 041 000 — 7 Houston 100 020 100 — 4

E_Chisholm Jr. (4), Altuve (3), Maldonado (1). DP_Miami 0, Houston 1. LOB_Miami 3, Houston 11. 2B_Alvarez (6), Gurriel (17), Maldonado (4). HR_Chisholm Jr. 2 (12), Aguilar 2 (8), Brantley (4), Tucker (11). SB_Tucker (11). SF_Rojas (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Miami López 4 1-3 6 2 2 2 5 Bleier 1-3 2 1 1 0 0 Floro H,1 1 1 0 0 1 0 Okert H,8 2-3 1 1 1 1 1 Sulser W,1-3 1 2-3 1 0 0 1 3 Scott S,4-4 1 0 0 0 0 1

Houston Garcia L,3-5 4 1-3 5 5 5 2 7 Maton 1 2-3 2 2 2 1 3 Abreu 2 0 0 0 0 3 Neris 1 0 0 0 0 1

Floro pitched to 4 batters in the 6th.

Umpires_Home, Manny Gonzalez; First, Alan Porter; Second, Erich Bacchus; Third, Stu Scheuwater.

T_3:49. A_34,163 (41,168).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.