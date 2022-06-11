Miami 7, Houston 4

Miami
Houston
ab
r
h
bi
ab
r
h
bi
Totals
33
7
7
7
Totals
37
4
11
4
Chisholm Jr. 2b
5
2
2
3
Altuve 2b
5
0
0
0
Cooper 1b
2
1
0
0
...
E_Chisholm Jr. (4), Altuve (3), Maldonado (1). DP_Miami 0, Houston 1. LOB_Miami 3, Houston 11. 2B_Alvarez (6), Gurriel (17), Maldonado (4). HR_Chisholm Jr. 2 (12), Aguilar 2 (8), Brantley (4), Tucker (11). SB_Tucker (11). SF_Rojas (1).
|Miami
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|López
|4
|1-3
|6
|2
|2
|2
|5
|Bleier
|
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Floro H,1
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Okert H,8
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sulser W,1-3
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Scott S,4-4
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Houston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Garcia L,3-5
|4
|1-3
|5
|5
|5
|2
|7
|Maton
|1
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|3
|Abreu
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Neris
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Floro pitched to 4 batters in the 6th.
Umpires_Home, Manny Gonzalez; First, Alan Porter; Second, Erich Bacchus; Third, Stu Scheuwater.
T_3:49. A_34,163 (41,168).
