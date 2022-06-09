Trending:
Miami 7, Washington 4

The Associated Press
June 9, 2022 10:08 pm
Washington

Miami

Washington Miami
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 35 4 9 3 Totals 32 7 10 7
Thomas lf 4 1 2 1 Chisholm Jr. 2b 4 2 2 0
Adrianza 2b 5 0 0 0 Cooper dh 3 1 2 1
Soto rf 5 0 1 2 Aguilar 1b 4 0 1 1
Bell 1b 3 0 2 0 A.García rf 2 2 1 0
Franco 3b 4 0 1 0 Sánchez cf 4 2 2 3
Hernandez dh 4 0 0 0 Berti 3b 4 0 2 2
Adams c 4 0 2 0 Rojas ss 3 0 0 0
L.García ss 3 1 0 0 Stallings c 4 0 0 0
Robles cf 3 2 1 0 De La Cruz lf 4 0 0 0
Washington 000 020 200 4
Miami 300 040 00x 7

E_Robles (5), A.García (1). DP_Washington 1, Miami 1. LOB_Washington 8, Miami 5. 2B_Thomas (8), Sánchez (7), Cooper (15), A.García (4). HR_Sánchez (8). SB_Chisholm Jr. (10).

IP H R ER BB SO
Washington
Strasburg L,0-1 4 2-3 8 7 7 2 5
Ramírez 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 0
Weems 1 1 0 0 1 1
Espino 1 0 0 0 0 1
Miami
Rogers W,3-5 5 6 2 2 1 5
Nance 1 2 2 2 1 0
Bleier H,3 2-3 0 0 0 1 1
Bass H,9 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1
Scott S,3-3 1 0 0 0 0 2

Nance pitched to 3 batters in the 7th.

HBP_Strasburg (Cooper), Nance (Robles). WP_Strasburg, Weems.

Umpires_Home, Ted Barrett; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Nestor Ceja.

T_3:09. A_9,108 (36,742).

