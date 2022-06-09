Miami 7, Washington 4

Washington
Miami
ab
r
h
bi
ab
r
h
bi
Totals
35
4
9
3
Totals
32
7
10
7
Thomas lf
4
1
2
1
Chisholm Jr. 2b
4
2
2
0
Adrianza 2b
5
0
0
0
...
E_Robles (5), A.García (1). DP_Washington 1, Miami 1. LOB_Washington 8, Miami 5. 2B_Thomas (8), Sánchez (7), Cooper (15), A.García (4). HR_Sánchez (8). SB_Chisholm Jr. (10).
|Washington
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Strasburg L,0-1
|4
|2-3
|8
|7
|7
|2
|5
|Ramírez
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Weems
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Espino
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Miami
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Rogers W,3-5
|5
|
|6
|2
|2
|1
|5
|Nance
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Bleier H,3
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Bass H,9
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Scott S,3-3
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
Nance pitched to 3 batters in the 7th.
HBP_Strasburg (Cooper), Nance (Robles). WP_Strasburg, Weems.
Umpires_Home, Ted Barrett; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Nestor Ceja.
T_3:09. A_9,108 (36,742).
