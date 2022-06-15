Milwaukee 10, N.Y. Mets 2

Milwaukee

Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 35 10 11 10 6 10 Yelich dh 4 1 1 0 1 1 .242 Adames ss 5 2 3 2 0 0 .208 McCutchen lf 3 1 1 1 1 0 .231 Renfroe rf 1 1 1 0 3 0 .246 Urías 3b-2b 5 0 1 2 0 2 .212 Hiura 1b 4 1 0 0 0 3 .200 Caratini c 4 2 1 1 1 2 .244 Cain cf 5 1 2 1 0 1 .176 Mathias 2b 2 0 0 1 0 1 .154 a-J.Peterson ph-3b 2 1 1 2 0 0 .225

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 30 2 5 2 3 12 Nimmo cf 4 1 2 0 0 1 .272 Marte rf 2 0 1 0 0 1 .284 1-Plummer pr-rf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .174 Lindor ss 3 0 0 0 0 2 .242 Davis 3b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .261 Alonso 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .284 McNeil 2b 4 1 2 2 0 1 .324 Escobar dh 3 0 0 0 1 2 .236 Canha lf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .294 Guillorme 3b-ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .316 Mazeika c 2 0 0 0 1 1 .178

Milwaukee 200 170 000_10 11 0 New York 000 101 000_2 5 2

a-doubled for Mathias in the 5th.

1-ran for Marte in the 6th.

E_D.Peterson (2), Reed (1). LOB_Milwaukee 7, New York 5. 2B_Adames (8), J.Peterson (7). 3B_Nimmo (5). HR_McNeil (4), off Burnes. RBIs_Urías 2 (15), Mathias (3), Caratini (11), Cain (9), J.Peterson 2 (22), Adames 2 (30), McCutchen (25), McNeil 2 (31).

Runners left in scoring position_Milwaukee 4 (Hiura, Caratini, Urías 2); New York 2 (Nimmo, McNeil). RISP_Milwaukee 5 for 12; New York 1 for 8.

Runners moved up_Guillorme. GIDP_Yelich, Urías, Guillorme.

DP_Milwaukee 1 (Hiura, Adames); New York 3 (Guillorme, McNeil; Lindor, Alonso; Davis, McNeil, Alonso).

Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Burnes, W, 4-4 6 5 2 2 0 8 97 2.52 Sánchez 1 0 0 0 3 1 22 4.22 Strzelecki 2 0 0 0 0 3 33 1.80

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA D.Peterson, L, 3-1 4 6 4 4 2 3 73 3.60 Reed 2-3 2 5 5 2 1 33 16.62 T.Williams 2 1-3 2 1 1 2 4 34 3.53 Ottavino 1 1 0 0 0 0 11 3.09 Rodríguez 1 0 0 0 0 2 11 5.14

Inherited runners-scored_Reed 1-1, T.Williams 2-2. IBB_off T.Williams (Yelich). HBP_D.Peterson 2 (McCutchen,Renfroe), Reed (Hiura), Burnes (Marte).

Umpires_Home, Edwin Moscoso; First, Mark Carlson; Second, Chris Guccione; Third, Ryan Additon.

T_3:11. A_25,422 (41,922).

