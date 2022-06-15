Milwaukee 10, N.Y. Mets 2

Milwaukee
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
35
10
11
10
6
10
Yelich dh
4
1
1
0
1
1
.242
Adames ss
5
2
3
2
0
0
.208
McCutchen lf
3
1
1
1
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|2
|5
|2
|3
|12
|
|Nimmo cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.272
|Marte rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.284
|1-Plummer pr-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.174
|Lindor ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.242
|Davis 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.261
|Alonso 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.284
|McNeil 2b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.324
|Escobar dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.236
|Canha lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.294
|Guillorme 3b-ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.316
|Mazeika c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.178
|Milwaukee
|200
|170
|000_10
|11
|0
|New York
|000
|101
|000_2
|5
|2
a-doubled for Mathias in the 5th.
1-ran for Marte in the 6th.
E_D.Peterson (2), Reed (1). LOB_Milwaukee 7, New York 5. 2B_Adames (8), J.Peterson (7). 3B_Nimmo (5). HR_McNeil (4), off Burnes. RBIs_Urías 2 (15), Mathias (3), Caratini (11), Cain (9), J.Peterson 2 (22), Adames 2 (30), McCutchen (25), McNeil 2 (31).
Runners left in scoring position_Milwaukee 4 (Hiura, Caratini, Urías 2); New York 2 (Nimmo, McNeil). RISP_Milwaukee 5 for 12; New York 1 for 8.
Runners moved up_Guillorme. GIDP_Yelich, Urías, Guillorme.
DP_Milwaukee 1 (Hiura, Adames); New York 3 (Guillorme, McNeil; Lindor, Alonso; Davis, McNeil, Alonso).
|Milwaukee
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Burnes, W, 4-4
|6
|
|5
|2
|2
|0
|8
|97
|2.52
|Sánchez
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|22
|4.22
|Strzelecki
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|33
|1.80
|New York
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|D.Peterson, L, 3-1
|4
|
|6
|4
|4
|2
|3
|73
|3.60
|Reed
|
|2-3
|2
|5
|5
|2
|1
|33
|16.62
|T.Williams
|2
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|2
|4
|34
|3.53
|Ottavino
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|3.09
|Rodríguez
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|5.14
Inherited runners-scored_Reed 1-1, T.Williams 2-2. IBB_off T.Williams (Yelich). HBP_D.Peterson 2 (McCutchen,Renfroe), Reed (Hiura), Burnes (Marte).
Umpires_Home, Edwin Moscoso; First, Mark Carlson; Second, Chris Guccione; Third, Ryan Additon.
T_3:11. A_25,422 (41,922).
