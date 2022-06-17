Trending:
Milwaukee 5, Cincinnati 4

The Associated Press
June 17, 2022 9:49 pm
Milwaukee Cincinnati
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 33 5 7 5 Totals 33 4 8 4
Yelich lf 3 0 0 0 India 2b 4 0 1 0
Adames ss 4 1 1 1 Drury 3b 4 1 1 1
Tellez 1b 4 1 1 0 Pham lf 4 1 1 1
McCutchen dh 3 1 2 0 Farmer dh 3 0 2 0
Renfroe rf 4 1 1 3 Friedl pr 0 0 0 0
Narváez c 4 0 0 0 Reynolds ss 3 0 0 0
Taylor cf 4 0 1 0 Schrock ph 1 0 0 0
Peterson 3b 3 0 0 0 Senzel cf 3 0 0 0
Hiura 2b 3 1 1 1 Moustakas 1b 4 1 1 0
Urías 2b 1 0 0 0 Almora Jr. rf 3 1 1 2
Votto ph 1 0 0 0
Garcia c 3 0 1 0
Milwaukee 000 310 100 5
Cincinnati 000 022 000 4

E_India (2). DP_Milwaukee 1, Cincinnati 0. LOB_Milwaukee 4, Cincinnati 4. 2B_Taylor (12). HR_Renfroe (11), Adames (12), Hiura (6), Almora Jr. (3), Drury (14), Pham (9). SB_Yelich (10).

IP H R ER BB SO
Milwaukee
Lauer W,6-2 6 1-3 6 4 4 1 5
Sánchez H,1 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
Williams H,15 1 1 0 0 0 2
Boxberger S,1-5 1 1 0 0 1 0
Cincinnati
Greene 5 4 4 4 2 6
Hoffman 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 2
Detwiler L,0-1 2-3 1 1 1 0 0
Kuhnel 1 1 0 0 0 1
Strickland 1 1 0 0 0 1

Umpires_Home, Marvin Hudson; First, Junior Valentine; Second, John Tumpane; Third, Ryan Blakney.

T_2:53. A_21,147 (42,319).

