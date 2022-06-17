Milwaukee 5, Cincinnati 4

Milwaukee
Cincinnati
ab
r
h
bi
ab
r
h
bi
Totals
33
5
7
5
Totals
33
4
8
4
Yelich lf
3
0
0
0
India 2b
4
0
1
0
Adames ss
4
1
1
1
Drury...
READ MORE
|Milwaukee
|
|
|
|
|
|Cincinnati
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|33
|5
|7
|5
|
|Totals
|33
|4
|8
|4
|
|Yelich lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|India 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Adames ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Drury 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Tellez 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Pham lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|McCutchen dh
|3
|1
|2
|0
|
|Farmer dh
|3
|0
|2
|0
|
|Renfroe rf
|4
|1
|1
|3
|
|Friedl pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Narváez c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Reynolds ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Taylor cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Schrock ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Peterson 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Senzel cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hiura 2b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Moustakas 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Urías 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Almora Jr. rf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Votto ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Garcia c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Milwaukee
|000
|310
|100
|—
|5
|Cincinnati
|000
|022
|000
|—
|4
E_India (2). DP_Milwaukee 1, Cincinnati 0. LOB_Milwaukee 4, Cincinnati 4. 2B_Taylor (12). HR_Renfroe (11), Adames (12), Hiura (6), Almora Jr. (3), Drury (14), Pham (9). SB_Yelich (10).
|Milwaukee
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Lauer W,6-2
|6
|1-3
|6
|4
|4
|1
|5
|Sánchez H,1
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Williams H,15
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Boxberger S,1-5
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Cincinnati
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Greene
|5
|
|4
|4
|4
|2
|6
|Hoffman
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Detwiler L,0-1
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Kuhnel
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Strickland
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
Umpires_Home, Marvin Hudson; First, Junior Valentine; Second, John Tumpane; Third, Ryan Blakney.
T_2:53. A_21,147 (42,319).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.