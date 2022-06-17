Milwaukee 5, Cincinnati 4

Milwaukee Cincinnati ab

r

h

bi ab

r

h

bi Totals

33

5

7

5 Totals

33

4

8

4 Yelich lf

3

0

0

0 India 2b

4

0

1

0 Adames ss

4

1

1

1 Drury... READ MORE

Milwaukee Cincinnati ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 33 5 7 5 Totals 33 4 8 4 Yelich lf 3 0 0 0 India 2b 4 0 1 0 Adames ss 4 1 1 1 Drury 3b 4 1 1 1 Tellez 1b 4 1 1 0 Pham lf 4 1 1 1 McCutchen dh 3 1 2 0 Farmer dh 3 0 2 0 Renfroe rf 4 1 1 3 Friedl pr 0 0 0 0 Narváez c 4 0 0 0 Reynolds ss 3 0 0 0 Taylor cf 4 0 1 0 Schrock ph 1 0 0 0 Peterson 3b 3 0 0 0 Senzel cf 3 0 0 0 Hiura 2b 3 1 1 1 Moustakas 1b 4 1 1 0 Urías 2b 1 0 0 0 Almora Jr. rf 3 1 1 2 Votto ph 1 0 0 0 Garcia c 3 0 1 0

Milwaukee 000 310 100 — 5 Cincinnati 000 022 000 — 4

E_India (2). DP_Milwaukee 1, Cincinnati 0. LOB_Milwaukee 4, Cincinnati 4. 2B_Taylor (12). HR_Renfroe (11), Adames (12), Hiura (6), Almora Jr. (3), Drury (14), Pham (9). SB_Yelich (10).

IP H R ER BB SO

Milwaukee Lauer W,6-2 6 1-3 6 4 4 1 5 Sánchez H,1 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 Williams H,15 1 1 0 0 0 2 Boxberger S,1-5 1 1 0 0 1 0

Cincinnati Greene 5 4 4 4 2 6 Hoffman 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 2 Detwiler L,0-1 2-3 1 1 1 0 0 Kuhnel 1 1 0 0 0 1 Strickland 1 1 0 0 0 1

Umpires_Home, Marvin Hudson; First, Junior Valentine; Second, John Tumpane; Third, Ryan Blakney.

T_2:53. A_21,147 (42,319).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.