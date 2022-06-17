Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Milwaukee 5, Cincinnati 4

The Associated Press
June 17, 2022 9:49 pm
1 min read
      

Milwaukee
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.

Totals
33
5
7
5
3
10

Yelich lf
3
0
0
0
1
0
.238

Adames ss
4
1
1
1
0
2
.204

Tellez 1b
4
1
1
0

READ MORE

Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 5 7 5 3 10
Yelich lf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .238
Adames ss 4 1 1 1 0 2 .204
Tellez 1b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .252
McCutchen dh 3 1 2 0 1 0 .239
Renfroe rf 4 1 1 3 0 2 .251
Narváez c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .274
Taylor cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .229
Peterson 3b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .228
Hiura 2b 3 1 1 1 0 2 .205
Urías 2b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .212
Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 4 8 4 2 8
India 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .286
Drury 3b 4 1 1 1 0 2 .270
Pham lf 4 1 1 1 0 1 .250
Farmer dh 3 0 2 0 1 0 .289
1-Friedl pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .202
Reynolds ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .264
a-Schrock ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Senzel cf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .206
Moustakas 1b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .212
Almora Jr. rf 3 1 1 2 0 0 .291
b-Votto ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .205
Garcia c 3 0 1 0 0 1 .154
Milwaukee 000 310 100_5 7 0
Cincinnati 000 022 000_4 8 1

a-popped out for Reynolds in the 9th. b-flied out for Almora Jr. in the 9th.

1-ran for Farmer in the 9th.

E_India (2). LOB_Milwaukee 4, Cincinnati 4. 2B_Taylor (12). HR_Renfroe (11), off Greene; Adames (12), off Greene; Hiura (6), off Detwiler; Almora Jr. (3), off Lauer; Drury (14), off Lauer; Pham (9), off Lauer. RBIs_Renfroe 3 (24), Adames (31), Hiura (14), Almora Jr. 2 (18), Drury (35), Pham (26). SB_Yelich (10). CS_McCutchen (3), India (2).

Runners left in scoring position_Milwaukee 4 (McCutchen, Adames, Renfroe, Urías); Cincinnati 1 (Votto). RISP_Milwaukee 1 for 7; Cincinnati 0 for 2.

Runners moved up_Yelich. GIDP_Senzel.

DP_Milwaukee 1 (Hiura, Adames, Tellez).

Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Lauer, W, 6-2 6 1-3 6 4 4 1 5 91 3.57
Sánchez, H, 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 6 3.97
Williams, H, 15 1 1 0 0 0 2 13 2.52
Boxberger, S, 1-5 1 1 0 0 1 0 16 2.49
Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Greene 5 4 4 4 2 6 97 5.26
Hoffman 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 2 22 2.87
Detwiler, L, 0-1 2-3 1 1 1 0 0 13 1.50
Kuhnel 1 1 0 0 0 1 11 3.12
Strickland 1 1 0 0 0 1 11 5.48

Umpires_Home, Marvin Hudson; First, Junior Valentine; Second, John Tumpane; Third, Ryan Blakney.

T_2:53. A_21,147 (42,319).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 2022 Procurement Playbook - HHS -...
6|24 Understanding Your Survivor Benefits
6|24 Atlanta Red Hat User Group
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories