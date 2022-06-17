Milwaukee 5, Cincinnati 4

Milwaukee

AB

R

H

BI

BB

SO

Avg. Totals

33

5

7

5

3

10 Yelich lf

3

0

0

0

1

0

.238 Adames ss

4

1

1

1

0

2

.204 Tellez 1b

4

1

1

0 READ MORE

Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 5 7 5 3 10 Yelich lf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .238 Adames ss 4 1 1 1 0 2 .204 Tellez 1b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .252 McCutchen dh 3 1 2 0 1 0 .239 Renfroe rf 4 1 1 3 0 2 .251 Narváez c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .274 Taylor cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .229 Peterson 3b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .228 Hiura 2b 3 1 1 1 0 2 .205 Urías 2b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .212

Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 4 8 4 2 8 India 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .286 Drury 3b 4 1 1 1 0 2 .270 Pham lf 4 1 1 1 0 1 .250 Farmer dh 3 0 2 0 1 0 .289 1-Friedl pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .202 Reynolds ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .264 a-Schrock ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Senzel cf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .206 Moustakas 1b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .212 Almora Jr. rf 3 1 1 2 0 0 .291 b-Votto ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .205 Garcia c 3 0 1 0 0 1 .154

Milwaukee 000 310 100_5 7 0 Cincinnati 000 022 000_4 8 1

a-popped out for Reynolds in the 9th. b-flied out for Almora Jr. in the 9th.

1-ran for Farmer in the 9th.

E_India (2). LOB_Milwaukee 4, Cincinnati 4. 2B_Taylor (12). HR_Renfroe (11), off Greene; Adames (12), off Greene; Hiura (6), off Detwiler; Almora Jr. (3), off Lauer; Drury (14), off Lauer; Pham (9), off Lauer. RBIs_Renfroe 3 (24), Adames (31), Hiura (14), Almora Jr. 2 (18), Drury (35), Pham (26). SB_Yelich (10). CS_McCutchen (3), India (2).

Runners left in scoring position_Milwaukee 4 (McCutchen, Adames, Renfroe, Urías); Cincinnati 1 (Votto). RISP_Milwaukee 1 for 7; Cincinnati 0 for 2.

Runners moved up_Yelich. GIDP_Senzel.

DP_Milwaukee 1 (Hiura, Adames, Tellez).

Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Lauer, W, 6-2 6 1-3 6 4 4 1 5 91 3.57 Sánchez, H, 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 6 3.97 Williams, H, 15 1 1 0 0 0 2 13 2.52 Boxberger, S, 1-5 1 1 0 0 1 0 16 2.49

Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Greene 5 4 4 4 2 6 97 5.26 Hoffman 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 2 22 2.87 Detwiler, L, 0-1 2-3 1 1 1 0 0 13 1.50 Kuhnel 1 1 0 0 0 1 11 3.12 Strickland 1 1 0 0 0 1 11 5.48

Umpires_Home, Marvin Hudson; First, Junior Valentine; Second, John Tumpane; Third, Ryan Blakney.

T_2:53. A_21,147 (42,319).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.