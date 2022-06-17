Milwaukee 5, Cincinnati 4

Milwaukee
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
33
5
7
5
3
10
Yelich lf
3
0
0
0
1
0
.238
Adames ss
4
1
1
1
0
2
.204
Tellez 1b
4
1
1
0
READ MORE
|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|5
|7
|5
|3
|10
|
|Yelich lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.238
|Adames ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.204
|Tellez 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.252
|McCutchen dh
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.239
|Renfroe rf
|4
|1
|1
|3
|0
|2
|.251
|Narváez c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.274
|Taylor cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.229
|Peterson 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.228
|Hiura 2b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.205
|Urías 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.212
|Cincinnati
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|4
|8
|4
|2
|8
|
|India 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.286
|Drury 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.270
|Pham lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.250
|Farmer dh
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.289
|1-Friedl pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.202
|Reynolds ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.264
|a-Schrock ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Senzel cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.206
|Moustakas 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.212
|Almora Jr. rf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.291
|b-Votto ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.205
|Garcia c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.154
|Milwaukee
|000
|310
|100_5
|7
|0
|Cincinnati
|000
|022
|000_4
|8
|1
a-popped out for Reynolds in the 9th. b-flied out for Almora Jr. in the 9th.
1-ran for Farmer in the 9th.
E_India (2). LOB_Milwaukee 4, Cincinnati 4. 2B_Taylor (12). HR_Renfroe (11), off Greene; Adames (12), off Greene; Hiura (6), off Detwiler; Almora Jr. (3), off Lauer; Drury (14), off Lauer; Pham (9), off Lauer. RBIs_Renfroe 3 (24), Adames (31), Hiura (14), Almora Jr. 2 (18), Drury (35), Pham (26). SB_Yelich (10). CS_McCutchen (3), India (2).
Runners left in scoring position_Milwaukee 4 (McCutchen, Adames, Renfroe, Urías); Cincinnati 1 (Votto). RISP_Milwaukee 1 for 7; Cincinnati 0 for 2.
Runners moved up_Yelich. GIDP_Senzel.
DP_Milwaukee 1 (Hiura, Adames, Tellez).
|Milwaukee
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lauer, W, 6-2
|6
|1-3
|6
|4
|4
|1
|5
|91
|3.57
|Sánchez, H, 1
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|3.97
|Williams, H, 15
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|2.52
|Boxberger, S, 1-5
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|16
|2.49
|Cincinnati
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Greene
|5
|
|4
|4
|4
|2
|6
|97
|5.26
|Hoffman
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|22
|2.87
|Detwiler, L, 0-1
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|13
|1.50
|Kuhnel
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|3.12
|Strickland
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|5.48
Umpires_Home, Marvin Hudson; First, Junior Valentine; Second, John Tumpane; Third, Ryan Blakney.
T_2:53. A_21,147 (42,319).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.