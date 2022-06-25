Milwaukee 5, Toronto 4

Toronto

AB

R

H

BI

BB

SO

Avg. Totals

33

4

7

4

2

12 Biggio 2b

4

0

0

1

0

2

.209 Bichette ss

4

1

1

1

0

2

.256 Guerrero Jr. 1b

4

0

1

... READ MORE

Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 4 7 4 2 12 Biggio 2b 4 0 0 1 0 2 .209 Bichette ss 4 1 1 1 0 2 .256 Guerrero Jr. 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .266 Kirk dh 2 0 0 0 2 1 .318 Hernández rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .247 Tapia cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .252 a-Espinal ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .261 Chapman 3b 4 2 3 1 0 0 .224 Gurriel Jr. lf 3 1 2 1 0 1 .288 1-Zimmer pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .111 Moreno c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .333

Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 5 8 5 4 15 Yelich lf 5 0 1 0 0 3 .244 Adames ss 4 2 1 1 1 1 .206 McCutchen dh 3 1 1 2 1 1 .249 Urías 2b 3 0 2 0 1 1 .213 Taylor rf 4 0 1 1 0 2 .231 Brosseau 3b 3 1 1 1 0 0 .282 Caratini c 3 0 0 0 1 2 .247 Hiura 1b 4 1 1 0 0 2 .208 Tellez 1b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .244 Davis cf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .267

Toronto 000 020 011_4 7 1 Milwaukee 131 000 00x_5 8 0

a-struck out for Tapia in the 9th.

1-ran for Gurriel Jr. in the 9th.

E_Bichette (9). LOB_Toronto 5, Milwaukee 9. 2B_Gurriel Jr. (17), Chapman (13). HR_Chapman (10), off Burnes; Bichette (12), off Burnes; McCutchen (6), off Kikuchi; Brosseau (4), off Kikuchi. RBIs_Chapman (31), Biggio (11), Bichette (39), Gurriel Jr. (32), Taylor (32), Adames (38), McCutchen 2 (29), Brosseau (10). SB_Hiura (3).

Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 1 (Bichette); Milwaukee 3 (Yelich, Caratini 2). RISP_Toronto 1 for 6; Milwaukee 2 for 6.

Runners moved up_Moreno, Biggio. GIDP_Hernández.

DP_Milwaukee 1 (Adames, Urías, Hiura).

Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Kikuchi, L, 2-4 2 6 5 2 1 5 69 5.08 Thornton 2 1 0 0 1 3 29 3.45 Castillo 4 1 0 0 2 7 69 3.60

Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Burnes, W, 6-4 7 2-3 5 3 3 2 9 105 2.41 Williams, H, 18 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 7 2.22 Hader, S, 22-23 1 2 1 1 0 2 20 1.19

Inherited runners-scored_Williams 1-0. HBP_Kikuchi (Brosseau), Burnes (Gurriel Jr.). WP_Kikuchi.

Umpires_Home, Ed Hickox; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Brock Ballou; Third, Jansen Visconti.

T_3:10. A_34,768 (41,900).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.