Milwaukee 5, Toronto 4

Toronto
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
33
4
7
4
2
12
Biggio 2b
4
0
0
1
0
2
.209
Bichette ss
4
1
1
1
0
2
.256
Guerrero Jr. 1b
4
0
1
...
|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|5
|8
|5
|4
|15
|
|Yelich lf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.244
|Adames ss
|4
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.206
|McCutchen dh
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.249
|Urías 2b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.213
|Taylor rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.231
|Brosseau 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.282
|Caratini c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.247
|Hiura 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.208
|Tellez 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.244
|Davis cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.267
|Toronto
|000
|020
|011_4
|7
|1
|Milwaukee
|131
|000
|00x_5
|8
|0
a-struck out for Tapia in the 9th.
1-ran for Gurriel Jr. in the 9th.
E_Bichette (9). LOB_Toronto 5, Milwaukee 9. 2B_Gurriel Jr. (17), Chapman (13). HR_Chapman (10), off Burnes; Bichette (12), off Burnes; McCutchen (6), off Kikuchi; Brosseau (4), off Kikuchi. RBIs_Chapman (31), Biggio (11), Bichette (39), Gurriel Jr. (32), Taylor (32), Adames (38), McCutchen 2 (29), Brosseau (10). SB_Hiura (3).
Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 1 (Bichette); Milwaukee 3 (Yelich, Caratini 2). RISP_Toronto 1 for 6; Milwaukee 2 for 6.
Runners moved up_Moreno, Biggio. GIDP_Hernández.
DP_Milwaukee 1 (Adames, Urías, Hiura).
|Toronto
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kikuchi, L, 2-4
|2
|
|6
|5
|2
|1
|5
|69
|5.08
|Thornton
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|29
|3.45
|Castillo
|4
|
|1
|0
|0
|2
|7
|69
|3.60
|Milwaukee
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Burnes, W, 6-4
|7
|2-3
|5
|3
|3
|2
|9
|105
|2.41
|Williams, H, 18
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|2.22
|Hader, S, 22-23
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|20
|1.19
Inherited runners-scored_Williams 1-0. HBP_Kikuchi (Brosseau), Burnes (Gurriel Jr.). WP_Kikuchi.
Umpires_Home, Ed Hickox; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Brock Ballou; Third, Jansen Visconti.
T_3:10. A_34,768 (41,900).
