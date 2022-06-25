On Air: Meet the Press
Milwaukee 5, Toronto 4

The Associated Press
June 25, 2022
1 min read
      

Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 4 7 4 2 12
Biggio 2b 4 0 0 1 0 2 .209
Bichette ss 4 1 1 1 0 2 .256
Guerrero Jr. 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .266
Kirk dh 2 0 0 0 2 1 .318
Hernández rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .247
Tapia cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .252
a-Espinal ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .261
Chapman 3b 4 2 3 1 0 0 .224
Gurriel Jr. lf 3 1 2 1 0 1 .288
1-Zimmer pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .111
Moreno c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .333
Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 5 8 5 4 15
Yelich lf 5 0 1 0 0 3 .244
Adames ss 4 2 1 1 1 1 .206
McCutchen dh 3 1 1 2 1 1 .249
Urías 2b 3 0 2 0 1 1 .213
Taylor rf 4 0 1 1 0 2 .231
Brosseau 3b 3 1 1 1 0 0 .282
Caratini c 3 0 0 0 1 2 .247
Hiura 1b 4 1 1 0 0 2 .208
Tellez 1b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .244
Davis cf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .267
Toronto 000 020 011_4 7 1
Milwaukee 131 000 00x_5 8 0

a-struck out for Tapia in the 9th.

1-ran for Gurriel Jr. in the 9th.

E_Bichette (9). LOB_Toronto 5, Milwaukee 9. 2B_Gurriel Jr. (17), Chapman (13). HR_Chapman (10), off Burnes; Bichette (12), off Burnes; McCutchen (6), off Kikuchi; Brosseau (4), off Kikuchi. RBIs_Chapman (31), Biggio (11), Bichette (39), Gurriel Jr. (32), Taylor (32), Adames (38), McCutchen 2 (29), Brosseau (10). SB_Hiura (3).

Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 1 (Bichette); Milwaukee 3 (Yelich, Caratini 2). RISP_Toronto 1 for 6; Milwaukee 2 for 6.

Runners moved up_Moreno, Biggio. GIDP_Hernández.

DP_Milwaukee 1 (Adames, Urías, Hiura).

Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Kikuchi, L, 2-4 2 6 5 2 1 5 69 5.08
Thornton 2 1 0 0 1 3 29 3.45
Castillo 4 1 0 0 2 7 69 3.60
Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Burnes, W, 6-4 7 2-3 5 3 3 2 9 105 2.41
Williams, H, 18 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 7 2.22
Hader, S, 22-23 1 2 1 1 0 2 20 1.19

Inherited runners-scored_Williams 1-0. HBP_Kikuchi (Brosseau), Burnes (Gurriel Jr.). WP_Kikuchi.

Umpires_Home, Ed Hickox; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Brock Ballou; Third, Jansen Visconti.

T_3:10. A_34,768 (41,900).

