Milwaukee 6, St. Louis 4

St. Louis Milwaukee ab

r

h

bi ab

r

h

bi Totals

30

4

7

3 Totals

28

6

8

6 Edman ss

3

0

0

0 Yelich dh

2

1

1

0 Gorman 2b

4

1

2

0 ... READ MORE

St. Louis Milwaukee ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 30 4 7 3 Totals 28 6 8 6 Edman ss 3 0 0 0 Yelich dh 2 1 1 0 Gorman 2b 4 1 2 0 Adames ss 4 1 1 1 Goldschmidt 1b 2 2 1 1 Tellez 1b 4 0 0 1 Arenado dh 4 0 2 0 McCutchen lf 4 1 2 0 Donovan 3b 3 0 0 0 Urías 2b 2 1 0 0 Yepez lf 3 0 0 1 Caratini c 2 1 1 0 Carlson cf 4 0 0 0 Taylor rf 4 1 1 3 Nootbaar rf 3 1 2 1 Peterson 3b 2 0 1 1 Bader ph 1 0 0 0 Davis cf 4 0 1 0 Herrera c 2 0 0 0 Pujols ph 1 0 0 0

St. Louis 200 011 000 — 4 Milwaukee 100 310 01x — 6

E_Adames (7), Alexander (1). DP_St. Louis 2, Milwaukee 2. LOB_St. Louis 5, Milwaukee 6. 2B_Goldschmidt (23), Arenado 2 (18), Yelich (11). HR_Nootbaar (2), Taylor (8), Adames (15). SF_Yepez (3), Peterson (2). S_Herrera (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

St. Louis Hudson L,5-4 4 1-3 7 5 5 3 2 Fernández 1 2-3 0 0 0 1 2 Thompson 1 0 0 0 1 0 VerHagen 0 1 1 1 2 0 Wittgren 1 0 0 0 0 1

Milwaukee Alexander W,2-0 5 2-3 6 4 4 2 5 Boxberger H,15 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 1 Williams H,17 1 0 0 0 0 1 Hader S,21-22 1 0 0 0 0 2

VerHagen pitched to 3 batters in the 8th.

HBP_Alexander (Donovan).

Umpires_Home, Bill Miller; First, Jeremy Riggs; Second, Roberto Ortiz; Third, Brian Knight.

T_3:01. A_32,550 (41,900).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.