Milwaukee 6, St. Louis 4

St. Louis
Milwaukee
ab
r
h
bi
ab
r
h
bi
Totals
30
4
7
3
Totals
28
6
8
6
Edman ss
3
0
0
0
Yelich dh
2
1
1
0
Gorman 2b
4
1
2
0
...
E_Adames (7), Alexander (1). DP_St. Louis 2, Milwaukee 2. LOB_St. Louis 5, Milwaukee 6. 2B_Goldschmidt (23), Arenado 2 (18), Yelich (11). HR_Nootbaar (2), Taylor (8), Adames (15). SF_Yepez (3), Peterson (2). S_Herrera (1).
|St. Louis
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Hudson L,5-4
|4
|1-3
|7
|5
|5
|3
|2
|Fernández
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Thompson
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|VerHagen
|0
|
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|Wittgren
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Milwaukee
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Alexander W,2-0
|5
|2-3
|6
|4
|4
|2
|5
|Boxberger H,15
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Williams H,17
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Hader S,21-22
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
VerHagen pitched to 3 batters in the 8th.
HBP_Alexander (Donovan).
Umpires_Home, Bill Miller; First, Jeremy Riggs; Second, Roberto Ortiz; Third, Brian Knight.
T_3:01. A_32,550 (41,900).
