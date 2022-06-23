On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Milwaukee 6, St. Louis 4

The Associated Press
June 23, 2022 5:26 pm
St. Louis

Milwaukee

ab
r
h
bi

ab
r
h
bi

Totals
30
4
7
3

Totals
28
6
8
6

Edman ss
3
0
0
0

Yelich dh
2
1
1
0

Gorman 2b
4
1
2
0

St. Louis Milwaukee
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 30 4 7 3 Totals 28 6 8 6
Edman ss 3 0 0 0 Yelich dh 2 1 1 0
Gorman 2b 4 1 2 0 Adames ss 4 1 1 1
Goldschmidt 1b 2 2 1 1 Tellez 1b 4 0 0 1
Arenado dh 4 0 2 0 McCutchen lf 4 1 2 0
Donovan 3b 3 0 0 0 Urías 2b 2 1 0 0
Yepez lf 3 0 0 1 Caratini c 2 1 1 0
Carlson cf 4 0 0 0 Taylor rf 4 1 1 3
Nootbaar rf 3 1 2 1 Peterson 3b 2 0 1 1
Bader ph 1 0 0 0 Davis cf 4 0 1 0
Herrera c 2 0 0 0
Pujols ph 1 0 0 0
St. Louis 200 011 000 4
Milwaukee 100 310 01x 6

E_Adames (7), Alexander (1). DP_St. Louis 2, Milwaukee 2. LOB_St. Louis 5, Milwaukee 6. 2B_Goldschmidt (23), Arenado 2 (18), Yelich (11). HR_Nootbaar (2), Taylor (8), Adames (15). SF_Yepez (3), Peterson (2). S_Herrera (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
St. Louis
Hudson L,5-4 4 1-3 7 5 5 3 2
Fernández 1 2-3 0 0 0 1 2
Thompson 1 0 0 0 1 0
VerHagen 0 1 1 1 2 0
Wittgren 1 0 0 0 0 1
Milwaukee
Alexander W,2-0 5 2-3 6 4 4 2 5
Boxberger H,15 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 1
Williams H,17 1 0 0 0 0 1
Hader S,21-22 1 0 0 0 0 2

VerHagen pitched to 3 batters in the 8th.

HBP_Alexander (Donovan).

Umpires_Home, Bill Miller; First, Jeremy Riggs; Second, Roberto Ortiz; Third, Brian Knight.

T_3:01. A_32,550 (41,900).

Top Stories