Milwaukee 6, St. Louis 4

St. Louis
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
30
4
7
3
3
9
Edman ss
3
0
0
0
1
2
.275
Gorman 2b
4
1
2
0
0
0
.277
Goldschmidt 1b
2
2
1
...
|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|28
|6
|8
|6
|7
|5
|
|Yelich dh
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.240
|Adames ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.211
|Tellez 1b
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.249
|McCutchen lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.247
|Urías 2b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.209
|Caratini c
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.255
|Taylor rf
|4
|1
|1
|3
|0
|2
|.224
|Peterson 3b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.228
|Davis cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.375
|St. Louis
|200
|011
|000_4
|7
|0
|Milwaukee
|100
|310
|01x_6
|8
|2
a-struck out for Nootbaar in the 9th. b-lined out for Herrera in the 9th.
E_Adames (7), Alexander (1). LOB_St. Louis 5, Milwaukee 6. 2B_Goldschmidt (23), Arenado 2 (18), Yelich (11). HR_Nootbaar (2), off Alexander; Taylor (8), off Hudson; Adames (15), off Hudson. RBIs_Goldschmidt (61), Nootbaar (7), Yepez (18), Tellez (41), Taylor 3 (30), Adames (36), Peterson (25). SF_Yepez, Peterson. S_Herrera.
Runners left in scoring position_St. Louis 2 (Carlson, Goldschmidt); Milwaukee 1 (Davis). RISP_St. Louis 0 for 6; Milwaukee 2 for 8.
Runners moved up_Adames, Tellez. GIDP_Yepez, Arenado, Tellez, Adames.
DP_St. Louis 2 (Gorman, Edman, Goldschmidt; Donovan, Gorman, Goldschmidt); Milwaukee 2 (Peterson, Tellez; Peterson, Urías, Tellez).
|St. Louis
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Hudson, L, 5-4
|4
|1-3
|7
|5
|5
|3
|2
|88
|3.72
|Fernández
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|20
|0.00
|Thompson
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|13
|3.68
|VerHagen
|0
|
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|14
|6.30
|Wittgren
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|5.19
|Milwaukee
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Alexander, W, 2-0
|5
|2-3
|6
|4
|4
|2
|5
|88
|3.21
|Boxberger, H, 15
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|26
|2.28
|Williams, H, 17
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|2.25
|Hader, S, 21-22
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|0.83
VerHagen pitched to 3 batters in the 8th
Inherited runners-scored_Wittgren 3-1, Boxberger 1-0. HBP_Alexander (Donovan).
Umpires_Home, Bill Miller; First, Jeremy Riggs; Second, Roberto Ortiz; Third, Brian Knight.
T_3:01. A_32,550 (41,900).
