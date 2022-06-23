Milwaukee 6, St. Louis 4

St. Louis

St. Louis AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 30 4 7 3 3 9 Edman ss 3 0 0 0 1 2 .275 Gorman 2b 4 1 2 0 0 0 .277 Goldschmidt 1b 2 2 1 1 2 0 .340 Arenado dh 4 0 2 0 0 0 .281 Donovan 3b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .310 Yepez lf 3 0 0 1 0 1 .279 Carlson cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .243 Nootbaar rf 3 1 2 1 0 1 .169 a-Bader ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .257 Herrera c 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000 b-Pujols ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .196

Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 28 6 8 6 7 5 Yelich dh 2 1 1 0 2 0 .240 Adames ss 4 1 1 1 0 1 .211 Tellez 1b 4 0 0 1 0 0 .249 McCutchen lf 4 1 2 0 0 1 .247 Urías 2b 2 1 0 0 2 0 .209 Caratini c 2 1 1 0 2 0 .255 Taylor rf 4 1 1 3 0 2 .224 Peterson 3b 2 0 1 1 1 1 .228 Davis cf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .375

St. Louis 200 011 000_4 7 0 Milwaukee 100 310 01x_6 8 2

a-struck out for Nootbaar in the 9th. b-lined out for Herrera in the 9th.

E_Adames (7), Alexander (1). LOB_St. Louis 5, Milwaukee 6. 2B_Goldschmidt (23), Arenado 2 (18), Yelich (11). HR_Nootbaar (2), off Alexander; Taylor (8), off Hudson; Adames (15), off Hudson. RBIs_Goldschmidt (61), Nootbaar (7), Yepez (18), Tellez (41), Taylor 3 (30), Adames (36), Peterson (25). SF_Yepez, Peterson. S_Herrera.

Runners left in scoring position_St. Louis 2 (Carlson, Goldschmidt); Milwaukee 1 (Davis). RISP_St. Louis 0 for 6; Milwaukee 2 for 8.

Runners moved up_Adames, Tellez. GIDP_Yepez, Arenado, Tellez, Adames.

DP_St. Louis 2 (Gorman, Edman, Goldschmidt; Donovan, Gorman, Goldschmidt); Milwaukee 2 (Peterson, Tellez; Peterson, Urías, Tellez).

St. Louis IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Hudson, L, 5-4 4 1-3 7 5 5 3 2 88 3.72 Fernández 1 2-3 0 0 0 1 2 20 0.00 Thompson 1 0 0 0 1 0 13 3.68 VerHagen 0 1 1 1 2 0 14 6.30 Wittgren 1 0 0 0 0 1 9 5.19

Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Alexander, W, 2-0 5 2-3 6 4 4 2 5 88 3.21 Boxberger, H, 15 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 1 26 2.28 Williams, H, 17 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 2.25 Hader, S, 21-22 1 0 0 0 0 2 12 0.83

VerHagen pitched to 3 batters in the 8th

Inherited runners-scored_Wittgren 3-1, Boxberger 1-0. HBP_Alexander (Donovan).

Umpires_Home, Bill Miller; First, Jeremy Riggs; Second, Roberto Ortiz; Third, Brian Knight.

T_3:01. A_32,550 (41,900).

