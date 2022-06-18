Milwaukee 7, Cincinnati 3

Milwaukee
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
38
7
11
7
7
10
Yelich dh
5
2
2
0
0
1
.242
Adames ss
5
1
1
2
0
3
.203
Tellez 1b
3
1
1
1
|Cincinnati
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|3
|9
|2
|2
|6
|
|India 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.262
|Drury 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.263
|Pham lf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.256
|Votto dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.206
|Farmer ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.288
|Senzel cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.214
|Moustakas 1b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.216
|Almora Jr. rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|a-Schrock ph-rf
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.500
|c-Reynolds ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.262
|Garcia c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.163
|b-Friedl ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Okey c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.125
|Milwaukee
|103
|002
|100_7
|11
|1
|Cincinnati
|000
|012
|000_3
|9
|1
a-singled for Almora Jr. in the 6th. b-popped out for Garcia in the 6th. c-pinch hit for Schrock in the 8th.
E_Adames (6), Pham (3). LOB_Milwaukee 11, Cincinnati 8. 2B_Tellez (15), Urías (2), Peterson (8), Garcia (2). HR_Adames (13), off Ashcraft; Renfroe (12), off Cessa. RBIs_Tellez (39), Adames 2 (33), Urías (16), Peterson 2 (24), Renfroe (25), Moustakas (14), Schrock (1). SB_Urías (1). SF_Moustakas.
Runners left in scoring position_Milwaukee 7 (Davis, Tellez 2, Taylor, Adames, Renfroe, Urías); Cincinnati 4 (Drury 2, Friedl, India). RISP_Milwaukee 2 for 15; Cincinnati 2 for 9.
Runners moved up_Narváez, Yelich 2, Adames, Almora Jr.. GIDP_Farmer.
DP_Milwaukee 1 (Urías, Tellez).
|Milwaukee
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Alexander, W, 1-0
|5
|2-3
|8
|3
|2
|1
|2
|80
|2.42
|Sánchez, H, 2
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|3.86
|Kelley
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|26
|7.30
|Milner
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|2.20
|Cincinnati
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ashcraft, L, 3-1
|5
|
|8
|6
|6
|2
|4
|98
|3.51
|Sanmartin
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|28
|12.05
|Cessa
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|26
|5.13
|Detwiler
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|25
|1.29
|Warren
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|15
|7.33
Inherited runners-scored_Sánchez 2-0, Sanmartin 2-2. IBB_off Warren (Peterson). WP_Ashcraft.
Umpires_Home, Junior Valentine; First, John Tumpane; Second, Ryan Blakney; Third, Marvin Hudson.
T_3:21. A_25,071 (42,319).
