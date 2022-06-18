Milwaukee 7, Cincinnati 3

Milwaukee

Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 38 7 11 7 7 10 Yelich dh 5 2 2 0 0 1 .242 Adames ss 5 1 1 2 0 3 .203 Tellez 1b 3 1 1 1 2 1 .253 Renfroe rf 5 1 1 1 0 2 .250 Urías 2b 3 0 1 1 2 0 .214 Narváez c 4 1 0 0 1 2 .266 Taylor lf 5 1 1 0 0 1 .229 Peterson 3b 4 0 2 2 1 0 .235 Davis cf 4 0 2 0 1 0 .500

Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 35 3 9 2 2 6 India 2b 5 0 0 0 0 1 .262 Drury 3b 5 0 0 0 0 1 .263 Pham lf 3 1 2 0 1 0 .256 Votto dh 4 0 1 0 0 1 .206 Farmer ss 4 1 1 0 0 1 .288 Senzel cf 4 1 2 0 0 1 .214 Moustakas 1b 2 0 1 1 1 0 .216 Almora Jr. rf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .286 a-Schrock ph-rf 1 0 1 1 0 0 .500 c-Reynolds ph-rf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .262 Garcia c 2 0 1 0 0 0 .163 b-Friedl ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .200 Okey c 1 0 0 0 0 1 .125

Milwaukee 103 002 100_7 11 1 Cincinnati 000 012 000_3 9 1

a-singled for Almora Jr. in the 6th. b-popped out for Garcia in the 6th. c-pinch hit for Schrock in the 8th.

E_Adames (6), Pham (3). LOB_Milwaukee 11, Cincinnati 8. 2B_Tellez (15), Urías (2), Peterson (8), Garcia (2). HR_Adames (13), off Ashcraft; Renfroe (12), off Cessa. RBIs_Tellez (39), Adames 2 (33), Urías (16), Peterson 2 (24), Renfroe (25), Moustakas (14), Schrock (1). SB_Urías (1). SF_Moustakas.

Runners left in scoring position_Milwaukee 7 (Davis, Tellez 2, Taylor, Adames, Renfroe, Urías); Cincinnati 4 (Drury 2, Friedl, India). RISP_Milwaukee 2 for 15; Cincinnati 2 for 9.

Runners moved up_Narváez, Yelich 2, Adames, Almora Jr.. GIDP_Farmer.

DP_Milwaukee 1 (Urías, Tellez).

Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Alexander, W, 1-0 5 2-3 8 3 2 1 2 80 2.42 Sánchez, H, 2 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 7 3.86 Kelley 1 2-3 0 0 0 1 2 26 7.30 Milner 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 2 15 2.20

Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Ashcraft, L, 3-1 5 8 6 6 2 4 98 3.51 Sanmartin 1 1 0 0 1 2 28 12.05 Cessa 1 1 1 1 1 1 26 5.13 Detwiler 1 1 0 0 1 1 25 1.29 Warren 1 0 0 0 2 2 15 7.33

Inherited runners-scored_Sánchez 2-0, Sanmartin 2-2. IBB_off Warren (Peterson). WP_Ashcraft.

Umpires_Home, Junior Valentine; First, John Tumpane; Second, Ryan Blakney; Third, Marvin Hudson.

T_3:21. A_25,071 (42,319).

