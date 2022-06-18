On Air: Motley Fool Money
Milwaukee 7, Cincinnati 3

The Associated Press
June 18, 2022 7:50 pm
< a min read
      

Milwaukee

Cincinnati

ab
r
h
bi

ab
r
h
bi

Totals
38
7
11
7

Totals
35
3
9
2

Yelich dh
5
2
2
0

India 2b
5
0
0
0

Adames ss
5
1
1
2

Drury...

Milwaukee 103 002 100 7
Cincinnati 000 012 000 3

E_Adames (6), Pham (3). DP_Milwaukee 1, Cincinnati 0. LOB_Milwaukee 11, Cincinnati 8. 2B_Tellez (15), Urías (2), Peterson (8), Garcia (2). HR_Adames (13), Renfroe (12). SB_Urías (1). SF_Moustakas (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Milwaukee
Alexander W,1-0 5 2-3 8 3 2 1 2
Sánchez H,2 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Kelley 1 2-3 0 0 0 1 2
Milner 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 2
Cincinnati
Ashcraft L,3-1 5 8 6 6 2 4
Sanmartin 1 1 0 0 1 2
Cessa 1 1 1 1 1 1
Detwiler 1 1 0 0 1 1
Warren 1 0 0 0 2 2

Ashcraft pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.

WP_Ashcraft.

Umpires_Home, Junior Valentine; First, John Tumpane; Second, Ryan Blakney; Third, Marvin Hudson.

T_3:21. A_25,071 (42,319).

