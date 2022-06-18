Milwaukee 7, Cincinnati 3

Milwaukee
Cincinnati
ab
r
h
bi
ab
r
h
bi
Totals
38
7
11
7
Totals
35
3
9
2
Yelich dh
5
2
2
0
India 2b
5
0
0
0
Adames ss
5
1
1
2
Drury...
|Milwaukee
|103
|002
|100
|—
|7
|Cincinnati
|000
|012
|000
|—
|3
E_Adames (6), Pham (3). DP_Milwaukee 1, Cincinnati 0. LOB_Milwaukee 11, Cincinnati 8. 2B_Tellez (15), Urías (2), Peterson (8), Garcia (2). HR_Adames (13), Renfroe (12). SB_Urías (1). SF_Moustakas (2).
|Milwaukee
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Alexander W,1-0
|5
|2-3
|8
|3
|2
|1
|2
|Sánchez H,2
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kelley
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Milner
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Cincinnati
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Ashcraft L,3-1
|5
|
|8
|6
|6
|2
|4
|Sanmartin
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Cessa
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Detwiler
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Warren
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
Ashcraft pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.
WP_Ashcraft.
Umpires_Home, Junior Valentine; First, John Tumpane; Second, Ryan Blakney; Third, Marvin Hudson.
T_3:21. A_25,071 (42,319).
