Milwaukee 7, Cincinnati 3

Milwaukee Cincinnati ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 38 7 11 7 Totals 35 3 9 2 Yelich dh 5 2 2 0 India 2b 5 0 0 0 Adames ss 5 1 1 2 Drury 3b 5 0 0 0 Tellez 1b 3 1 1 1 Pham lf 3 1 2 0 Renfroe rf 5 1 1 1 Votto dh 4 0 1 0 Urías 2b 3 0 1 1 Farmer ss 4 1 1 0 Narváez c 4 1 0 0 Senzel cf 4 1 2 0 Taylor lf 5 1 1 0 Moustakas 1b 2 0 1 1 Peterson 3b 4 0 2 2 Almora Jr. rf 2 0 0 0 Davis cf 4 0 2 0 Schrock ph-rf 1 0 1 1 Reynolds ph-rf 1 0 0 0 Garcia c 2 0 1 0 Friedl ph 1 0 0 0 Okey c 1 0 0 0

Milwaukee 103 002 100 — 7 Cincinnati 000 012 000 — 3

E_Adames (6), Pham (3). DP_Milwaukee 1, Cincinnati 0. LOB_Milwaukee 11, Cincinnati 8. 2B_Tellez (15), Urías (2), Peterson (8), Garcia (2). HR_Adames (13), Renfroe (12). SB_Urías (1). SF_Moustakas (2).

IP H R ER BB SO

Milwaukee Alexander W,1-0 5 2-3 8 3 2 1 2 Sánchez H,2 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Kelley 1 2-3 0 0 0 1 2 Milner 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 2

Cincinnati Ashcraft L,3-1 5 8 6 6 2 4 Sanmartin 1 1 0 0 1 2 Cessa 1 1 1 1 1 1 Detwiler 1 1 0 0 1 1 Warren 1 0 0 0 2 2

Ashcraft pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.

WP_Ashcraft.

Umpires_Home, Junior Valentine; First, John Tumpane; Second, Ryan Blakney; Third, Marvin Hudson.

T_3:21. A_25,071 (42,319).

