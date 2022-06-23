Minnesota 100, Phoenix 88

PHOENIX (88) Peddy 3-7 3-4 12, Turner 1-1 0-0 2, Charles 9-15 6-8 26, Diggins-Smith 5-12 3-4 14, Taurasi 5-9 11-12 23, Gustafson 0-0 0-0 0, Cunningham 2-7 0-0 5, DeShields 2-7 2-2 6. Totals 27-58 25-30 88. MINNESOTA (100) Dantas 6-9 2-3 15, Powers 4-13 4-6 12, Fowles 7-12 0-0 14, Jefferson 7-11 4-6 21, McBride 3-11 7-7 15, Achonwa 2-2 2-2 6, Carleton 1-2 0-0 3, Shepard 2-2 5-5 9, Banham 2-5 0-0... READ MORE

PHOENIX (88)

Peddy 3-7 3-4 12, Turner 1-1 0-0 2, Charles 9-15 6-8 26, Diggins-Smith 5-12 3-4 14, Taurasi 5-9 11-12 23, Gustafson 0-0 0-0 0, Cunningham 2-7 0-0 5, DeShields 2-7 2-2 6. Totals 27-58 25-30 88.

MINNESOTA (100)

Dantas 6-9 2-3 15, Powers 4-13 4-6 12, Fowles 7-12 0-0 14, Jefferson 7-11 4-6 21, McBride 3-11 7-7 15, Achonwa 2-2 2-2 6, Carleton 1-2 0-0 3, Shepard 2-2 5-5 9, Banham 2-5 0-0 5. Totals 34-67 24-29 100.

Phoenix 25 23 20 20 — 88 Minnesota 33 27 21 19 — 100

3-Point Goals_Phoenix 9-28 (Peddy 3-7, Charles 2-3, Taurasi 2-6, Cunningham 1-5, Diggins-Smith 1-6, DeShields 0-1), Minnesota 8-23 (Jefferson 3-5, McBride 2-5, Carleton 1-2, Banham 1-3, Dantas 1-4, Powers 0-4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Phoenix 23 (Turner 8), Minnesota 42 (Fowles 10). Assists_Phoenix 16 (Diggins-Smith 5), Minnesota 25 (Powers 6). Total Fouls_Phoenix 22, Minnesota 20. A_8,004 (19,356)

