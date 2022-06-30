Minnesota 3, Los Angeles Galaxy 2

Minnesota

Minnesota 3 0 — 3 Los Angeles Galaxy 0 2 — 2

First Half_1, Minnesota, Reynoso, 4 (Lod), 9th minute; 2, Minnesota, Fragapane, 1 (Kemar Lawrence), 36th; 3, Minnesota, Reynoso, 5 (Hlongwane), 43rd.

Second Half_4, Los Angeles Galaxy, Delgado, 2 (penalty kick), 60th; 5, Los Angeles Galaxy, Joveljic, 5 (Aguirre), 90th+3.

Goalies_Minnesota, Dayne St. Clair, Tyler Miller; Los Angeles Galaxy, Jonathan Bond, Jonathan Klinsmann.

Yellow Cards_Boxall, Minnesota, 20th; Fragapane, Minnesota, 41st; Williams, Los Angeles Galaxy, 70th; Trapp, Minnesota, 85th; Rosales, Minnesota, 90th+4.

Red Cards_Cabral, Los Angeles Galaxy, 25th.

Referee_Ted Unkel. Assistant Referees_Corey Rockwell, Ryan Graves, Alejandro Mariscal. 4th Official_Mathew Corrigan.

A_18,337.

Lineups

Minnesota_Dayne St. Clair; Michael Boxall, Bakaye Dibassy, Kemar Lawrence, D.J. Taylor; Kervin Arriaga (Joseph Rosales, 5th), Robin Lod, Emanuel Reynoso (Abu Danladi, 75th), Wil Trapp; Luis Amarilla (Bongokuhle Hlongwane, 37th), Franco Fragapane.

Los Angeles Galaxy_Jonathan Bond; Julian Araujo, Nick DePuy, Derrick Williams (Coulibaly Sega, 76th); Daniel Aguirre, Marky Delgado (Rayan Raveloson, 69th), Victor Vazquez (Efrain Alvarez, 46th); Kevin Cabral, Chicharito (Dejan Joveljic, 69th), Raheem Edwards, Samuel Grandsir (Douglas Costa, 65th).

