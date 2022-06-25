Trending:
Minnesota 6, Colorado 0

The Associated Press
June 25, 2022 10:29 pm
< a min read
      

Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 28 0 1 0 5 10
Joe lf 2 0 0 0 2 0 .274
Blackmon dh 3 0 0 0 1 1 .259
Rodgers 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .251
Cron 1b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .292
McMahon 3b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .241
Iglesias ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .299
Grichuk rf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .249
Díaz c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .216
Hampson cf 2 0 0 0 1 1 .222
Minnesota AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 6 10 6 4 7
Arraez 2b 5 1 2 1 0 0 .347
Buxton cf 5 0 1 1 0 1 .226
Correa ss 4 1 1 0 0 1 .300
Kepler rf 1 2 0 0 3 0 .239
Garlick dh 4 1 2 1 0 2 .277
Kirilloff 1b 3 0 1 3 0 1 .196
Sánchez c 4 1 2 0 0 2 .218
Gordon lf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .257
Urshela 3b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .253
Colorado 000 000 000_0 1 0
Minnesota 110 020 20x_6 10 0

LOB_Colorado 6, Minnesota 8. 2B_Arraez (9), Sánchez (17), Kirilloff (4). 3B_Buxton (1). RBIs_Buxton (34), Arraez (26), Garlick (15), Kirilloff 3 (8). SF_Kirilloff.

Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 3 (Cron, Rodgers, Díaz); Minnesota 4 (Kirilloff, Correa, Arraez, Sánchez). RISP_Colorado 0 for 7; Minnesota 4 for 14.

Runners moved up_Urshela.

Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Senzatela, L, 3-4 5 8 4 4 2 6 87 4.66
Chacín 1 0 0 0 0 0 10 6.23
Estévez 1 2 2 2 1 1 23 5.32
Bird 1 0 0 0 1 0 14 0.00
Minnesota IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Archer, W, 2-3 5 1 0 0 1 5 78 3.14
Cotton 1 0 0 0 2 0 25 3.12
Jax 1 0 0 0 0 3 12 2.80
Thornburg 2 0 0 0 2 2 35 0.00

Umpires_Home, Jeff Nelson; First, Dan Bellino; Second, Ryan Wills; Third, Sean Barber.

T_2:54. A_24,578 (38,544).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
