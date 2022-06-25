Minnesota 6, Colorado 0

Colorado

Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 28 0 1 0 5 10 Joe lf 2 0 0 0 2 0 .274 Blackmon dh 3 0 0 0 1 1 .259 Rodgers 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .251 Cron 1b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .292 McMahon 3b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .241 Iglesias ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .299 Grichuk rf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .249 Díaz c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .216 Hampson cf 2 0 0 0 1 1 .222

Minnesota AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 6 10 6 4 7 Arraez 2b 5 1 2 1 0 0 .347 Buxton cf 5 0 1 1 0 1 .226 Correa ss 4 1 1 0 0 1 .300 Kepler rf 1 2 0 0 3 0 .239 Garlick dh 4 1 2 1 0 2 .277 Kirilloff 1b 3 0 1 3 0 1 .196 Sánchez c 4 1 2 0 0 2 .218 Gordon lf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .257 Urshela 3b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .253

Colorado 000 000 000_0 1 0 Minnesota 110 020 20x_6 10 0

LOB_Colorado 6, Minnesota 8. 2B_Arraez (9), Sánchez (17), Kirilloff (4). 3B_Buxton (1). RBIs_Buxton (34), Arraez (26), Garlick (15), Kirilloff 3 (8). SF_Kirilloff.

Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 3 (Cron, Rodgers, Díaz); Minnesota 4 (Kirilloff, Correa, Arraez, Sánchez). RISP_Colorado 0 for 7; Minnesota 4 for 14.

Runners moved up_Urshela.

Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Senzatela, L, 3-4 5 8 4 4 2 6 87 4.66 Chacín 1 0 0 0 0 0 10 6.23 Estévez 1 2 2 2 1 1 23 5.32 Bird 1 0 0 0 1 0 14 0.00

Minnesota IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Archer, W, 2-3 5 1 0 0 1 5 78 3.14 Cotton 1 0 0 0 2 0 25 3.12 Jax 1 0 0 0 0 3 12 2.80 Thornburg 2 0 0 0 2 2 35 0.00

Umpires_Home, Jeff Nelson; First, Dan Bellino; Second, Ryan Wills; Third, Sean Barber.

T_2:54. A_24,578 (38,544).

