Minnesota 6, Colorado 0

Colorado
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
28
0
1
0
5
10
Joe lf
2
0
0
0
2
0
.274
Blackmon dh
3
0
0
0
1
1
.259
Rodgers 2b
4
0
0
0
|Colorado
|000
|000
|000_0
|1
|0
|Minnesota
|110
|020
|20x_6
|10
|0
LOB_Colorado 6, Minnesota 8. 2B_Arraez (9), Sánchez (17), Kirilloff (4). 3B_Buxton (1). RBIs_Buxton (34), Arraez (26), Garlick (15), Kirilloff 3 (8). SF_Kirilloff.
Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 3 (Cron, Rodgers, Díaz); Minnesota 4 (Kirilloff, Correa, Arraez, Sánchez). RISP_Colorado 0 for 7; Minnesota 4 for 14.
Runners moved up_Urshela.
|Colorado
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Senzatela, L, 3-4
|5
|
|8
|4
|4
|2
|6
|87
|4.66
|Chacín
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|6.23
|Estévez
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|23
|5.32
|Bird
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|14
|0.00
|Minnesota
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Archer, W, 2-3
|5
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|5
|78
|3.14
|Cotton
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|25
|3.12
|Jax
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|12
|2.80
|Thornburg
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|35
|0.00
Umpires_Home, Jeff Nelson; First, Dan Bellino; Second, Ryan Wills; Third, Sean Barber.
T_2:54. A_24,578 (38,544).
