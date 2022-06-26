Minnesota 6, Colorado 3

Colorado
|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|38
|3
|12
|3
|2
|6
|
|Joe lf
|4
|2
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.278
|Daza cf
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.316
|Blackmon rf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.258
|Cron 1b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.295
|Rodgers 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|McMahon dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.238
|Montero 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.190
|Serven c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.308
|Hampson ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.235
|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|6
|10
|6
|2
|5
|
|Arraez 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.349
|Buxton dh
|3
|3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|.238
|Correa ss
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.301
|Kepler rf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.244
|Kirilloff 1b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.203
|Urshela 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.253
|Gordon lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Jeffers c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.200
|Contreras cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|a-Celestino ph-cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.293
|Colorado
|101
|100
|000_3
|12
|0
|Minnesota
|320
|000
|10x_6
|10
|0
a-grounded out for Contreras in the 6th.
LOB_Colorado 11, Minnesota 6. 2B_Joe (11), Cron (16), Daza (9), Buxton (10), Kepler (11). 3B_Buxton (2). HR_Blackmon (12), off Ryan. RBIs_Cron (53), Blackmon (40), Daza (17), Kepler 2 (33), Kirilloff (9), Urshela (30), Buxton (35), Correa (24). SB_Joe (4). SF_Correa.
Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 7 (Cron 2, Montero, Joe 2, Rodgers, Blackmon); Minnesota 4 (Jeffers, Correa 2, Urshela). RISP_Colorado 2 for 16; Minnesota 3 for 7.
Runners moved up_Serven. GIDP_Daza.
DP_Minnesota 1 (Correa, Kirilloff).
|Colorado
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Feltner, L, 1-3
|4
|
|8
|5
|5
|1
|2
|80
|6.15
|Gomber
|2
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|42
|6.55
|Stephenson
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|5.64
|Minnesota
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ryan, W, 6-3
|5
|
|8
|3
|3
|1
|1
|102
|3.20
|Thielbar, H, 8
|
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|19
|5.88
|Pagán, H, 3
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|22
|3.91
|Duffey, H, 8
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|5.04
|Duran, S, 5-5
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|18
|2.18
Inherited runners-scored_Stephenson 2-0, Pagán 3-0. HBP_Ryan (Cron).
Umpires_Home, Dan Bellino; First, Ryan Wills; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Jeff Nelson.
T_3:06. A_28,048 (38,544).
