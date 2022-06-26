On Air: Federal News Network program
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Minnesota 6, Colorado 3

The Associated Press
June 26, 2022 5:34 pm
< a min read
      

Colorado
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.

Totals
38
3
12
3
2
6

Joe lf
4
2
2
0
1
1
.278

Daza cf
5
0
1
1
0
0
.316

Blackmon rf
5
1
1
1

READ MORE

Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 38 3 12 3 2 6
Joe lf 4 2 2 0 1 1 .278
Daza cf 5 0 1 1 0 0 .316
Blackmon rf 5 1 1 1 0 1 .258
Cron 1b 4 0 2 1 0 2 .295
Rodgers 2b 5 0 1 0 0 0 .250
McMahon dh 3 0 0 0 1 0 .238
Montero 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .190
Serven c 4 0 2 0 0 1 .308
Hampson ss 4 0 2 0 0 0 .235
Minnesota AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 6 10 6 2 5
Arraez 2b 4 1 2 0 0 0 .349
Buxton dh 3 3 3 1 1 0 .238
Correa ss 3 1 1 1 0 1 .301
Kepler rf 4 1 2 2 0 1 .244
Kirilloff 1b 3 0 1 1 1 0 .203
Urshela 3b 4 0 1 1 0 0 .253
Gordon lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .250
Jeffers c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .200
Contreras cf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .000
a-Celestino ph-cf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .293
Colorado 101 100 000_3 12 0
Minnesota 320 000 10x_6 10 0

a-grounded out for Contreras in the 6th.

LOB_Colorado 11, Minnesota 6. 2B_Joe (11), Cron (16), Daza (9), Buxton (10), Kepler (11). 3B_Buxton (2). HR_Blackmon (12), off Ryan. RBIs_Cron (53), Blackmon (40), Daza (17), Kepler 2 (33), Kirilloff (9), Urshela (30), Buxton (35), Correa (24). SB_Joe (4). SF_Correa.

Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 7 (Cron 2, Montero, Joe 2, Rodgers, Blackmon); Minnesota 4 (Jeffers, Correa 2, Urshela). RISP_Colorado 2 for 16; Minnesota 3 for 7.

Runners moved up_Serven. GIDP_Daza.

DP_Minnesota 1 (Correa, Kirilloff).

Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Feltner, L, 1-3 4 8 5 5 1 2 80 6.15
Gomber 2 2-3 2 1 1 1 1 42 6.55
Stephenson 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2 13 5.64
Minnesota IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Ryan, W, 6-3 5 8 3 3 1 1 102 3.20
Thielbar, H, 8 2-3 2 0 0 1 0 19 5.88
Pagán, H, 3 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2 22 3.91
Duffey, H, 8 1 2 0 0 0 1 15 5.04
Duran, S, 5-5 1 0 0 0 0 2 18 2.18

Inherited runners-scored_Stephenson 2-0, Pagán 3-0. HBP_Ryan (Cron).

Umpires_Home, Dan Bellino; First, Ryan Wills; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Jeff Nelson.

T_3:06. A_28,048 (38,544).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News