Minnesota 6, Colorado 3

Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 38 3 12 3 2 6 Joe lf 4 2 2 0 1 1 .278 Daza cf 5 0 1 1 0 0 .316 Blackmon rf 5 1 1 1 0 1 .258 Cron 1b 4 0 2 1 0 2 .295 Rodgers 2b 5 0 1 0 0 0 .250 McMahon dh 3 0 0 0 1 0 .238 Montero 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .190 Serven c 4 0 2 0 0 1 .308 Hampson ss 4 0 2 0 0 0 .235

Minnesota AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 6 10 6 2 5 Arraez 2b 4 1 2 0 0 0 .349 Buxton dh 3 3 3 1 1 0 .238 Correa ss 3 1 1 1 0 1 .301 Kepler rf 4 1 2 2 0 1 .244 Kirilloff 1b 3 0 1 1 1 0 .203 Urshela 3b 4 0 1 1 0 0 .253 Gordon lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .250 Jeffers c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .200 Contreras cf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .000 a-Celestino ph-cf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .293

Colorado 101 100 000_3 12 0 Minnesota 320 000 10x_6 10 0

a-grounded out for Contreras in the 6th.

LOB_Colorado 11, Minnesota 6. 2B_Joe (11), Cron (16), Daza (9), Buxton (10), Kepler (11). 3B_Buxton (2). HR_Blackmon (12), off Ryan. RBIs_Cron (53), Blackmon (40), Daza (17), Kepler 2 (33), Kirilloff (9), Urshela (30), Buxton (35), Correa (24). SB_Joe (4). SF_Correa.

Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 7 (Cron 2, Montero, Joe 2, Rodgers, Blackmon); Minnesota 4 (Jeffers, Correa 2, Urshela). RISP_Colorado 2 for 16; Minnesota 3 for 7.

Runners moved up_Serven. GIDP_Daza.

DP_Minnesota 1 (Correa, Kirilloff).

Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Feltner, L, 1-3 4 8 5 5 1 2 80 6.15 Gomber 2 2-3 2 1 1 1 1 42 6.55 Stephenson 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2 13 5.64

Minnesota IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Ryan, W, 6-3 5 8 3 3 1 1 102 3.20 Thielbar, H, 8 2-3 2 0 0 1 0 19 5.88 Pagán, H, 3 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2 22 3.91 Duffey, H, 8 1 2 0 0 0 1 15 5.04 Duran, S, 5-5 1 0 0 0 0 2 18 2.18

Inherited runners-scored_Stephenson 2-0, Pagán 3-0. HBP_Ryan (Cron).

Umpires_Home, Dan Bellino; First, Ryan Wills; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Jeff Nelson.

T_3:06. A_28,048 (38,544).

