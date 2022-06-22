Minnesota 84, Phoenix 71

MINNESOTA (84) Milic 1-3 2-2 5, Powers 2-10 5-6 9, Dantas 3-9 0-0 8, Jefferson 3-8 4-5 12, McBride 7-11 3-3 18, Achonwa 5-6 2-2 12, Carleton 2-4 0-0 6, Shepard 2-4 2-2 6, Banham 3-8 0-0 8, Westbrook 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 28-64 18-20 84. PHOENIX (71) DeShields 2-5 1-1 5, Turner 1-3 1-4 3, Charles 2-8 2-4 7, Diggins-Smith 9-18 4-4 25, Taurasi 3-10 6-8 15, Thomas 0-0 0-0 0, Gustafson 0-1 0-0... READ MORE

MINNESOTA (84)

Milic 1-3 2-2 5, Powers 2-10 5-6 9, Dantas 3-9 0-0 8, Jefferson 3-8 4-5 12, McBride 7-11 3-3 18, Achonwa 5-6 2-2 12, Carleton 2-4 0-0 6, Shepard 2-4 2-2 6, Banham 3-8 0-0 8, Westbrook 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 28-64 18-20 84.

PHOENIX (71)

DeShields 2-5 1-1 5, Turner 1-3 1-4 3, Charles 2-8 2-4 7, Diggins-Smith 9-18 4-4 25, Taurasi 3-10 6-8 15, Thomas 0-0 0-0 0, Gustafson 0-1 0-0 0, Peddy 4-10 1-1 12, Simms 2-3 0-0 4. Totals 23-58 15-22 71.

Minnesota 11 25 28 20 — 84 Phoenix 22 18 18 13 — 71

3-Point Goals_Minnesota 10-25 (Carleton 2-3, Jefferson 2-4, Dantas 2-5, Banham 2-7, Milic 1-2, McBride 1-4), Phoenix 10-30 (Diggins-Smith 3-5, Peddy 3-8, Taurasi 3-10, Charles 1-3, Gustafson 0-1, Simms 0-1, DeShields 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Minnesota 36 (Shepard 13), Phoenix 32 (Charles 7). Assists_Minnesota 24 (Jefferson 9), Phoenix 15 (Diggins-Smith 6). Total Fouls_Minnesota 19, Phoenix 19. A_6,394 (18,422)

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.