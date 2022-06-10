Minnesota 9, Tampa Bay 4

Tampa Bay
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
32
4
6
4
3
8
Margot dh
3
1
1
0
1
0
.313
Ramírez 1b
4
0
2
0
0
0
.290
Díaz 3b
4
0
0
...
|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|4
|6
|4
|3
|8
|
|Margot dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.313
|Ramírez 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.290
|Díaz 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.269
|Arozarena lf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.263
|Bruján rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.148
|Paredes 2b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.200
|Mejía c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.225
|Walls ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.149
|Phillips cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.167
|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|38
|9
|13
|8
|3
|5
|
|Arraez 1b
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.360
|Buxton dh
|5
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.236
|Correa ss
|5
|2
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.296
|Kepler rf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.243
|Polanco 2b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.242
|Larnach lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.258
|Sánchez c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.219
|Urshela 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.274
|Gordon cf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.254
|Tampa Bay
|010
|000
|210_4
|6
|1
|Minnesota
|100
|060
|02x_9
|13
|0
E_Ramírez (3). LOB_Tampa Bay 4, Minnesota 8. 2B_Correa (10), Polanco (10), Sánchez (14). HR_Paredes (5), off Smeltzer; Arozarena (7), off Smeltzer; Bruján (1), off Smeltzer; Buxton 2 (17), off Rasmussen; Correa (5), off Faucher. RBIs_Paredes (12), Arozarena 2 (30), Bruján (8), Buxton 2 (30), Polanco (32), Sánchez (28), Gordon (8), Arraez (15), Correa 2 (19).
Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 1 (Bruján); Minnesota 5 (Larnach, Gordon, Buxton 3). RISP_Tampa Bay 0 for 3; Minnesota 3 for 10.
Runners moved up_Arozarena, Arraez, Urshela. GIDP_Ramírez.
DP_Minnesota 1 (Correa, Arraez).
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Rasmussen, L, 5-3
|4
|1-3
|9
|7
|4
|2
|3
|81
|3.41
|Garza Jr.
|2
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|29
|3.27
|Faucher
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|27
|21.00
|Minnesota
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Smeltzer, W, 3-0
|6
|
|4
|3
|3
|3
|3
|96
|2.38
|Jax
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|14
|2.76
|Smith
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|24
|3.15
|Pagán
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|2.70
Inherited runners-scored_Garza Jr. 2-2, Jax 1-0.
Umpires_Home, Brock Ballou; First, Chris Segal; Second, Bill Welke; Third, Shane Livensparger.
T_2:58. A_23,761 (38,544).
