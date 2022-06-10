Trending:
Minnesota 9, Tampa Bay 4

The Associated Press
June 10, 2022 11:24 pm
< a min read
      

Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 4 6 4 3 8
Margot dh 3 1 1 0 1 0 .313
Ramírez 1b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .290
Díaz 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .269
Arozarena lf 4 1 1 2 0 0 .263
Bruján rf 4 1 1 1 0 2 .148
Paredes 2b 3 1 1 1 1 0 .200
Mejía c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .225
Walls ss 3 0 0 0 1 1 .149
Phillips cf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .167
Minnesota AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 38 9 13 8 3 5
Arraez 1b 5 0 2 1 0 0 .360
Buxton dh 5 3 2 2 0 1 .236
Correa ss 5 2 3 2 0 0 .296
Kepler rf 4 1 0 0 1 2 .243
Polanco 2b 5 1 2 1 0 2 .242
Larnach lf 3 0 1 0 1 0 .258
Sánchez c 4 1 1 1 0 0 .219
Urshela 3b 3 1 0 0 1 0 .274
Gordon cf 4 0 2 1 0 0 .254
Tampa Bay 010 000 210_4 6 1
Minnesota 100 060 02x_9 13 0

E_Ramírez (3). LOB_Tampa Bay 4, Minnesota 8. 2B_Correa (10), Polanco (10), Sánchez (14). HR_Paredes (5), off Smeltzer; Arozarena (7), off Smeltzer; Bruján (1), off Smeltzer; Buxton 2 (17), off Rasmussen; Correa (5), off Faucher. RBIs_Paredes (12), Arozarena 2 (30), Bruján (8), Buxton 2 (30), Polanco (32), Sánchez (28), Gordon (8), Arraez (15), Correa 2 (19).

Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 1 (Bruján); Minnesota 5 (Larnach, Gordon, Buxton 3). RISP_Tampa Bay 0 for 3; Minnesota 3 for 10.

Runners moved up_Arozarena, Arraez, Urshela. GIDP_Ramírez.

DP_Minnesota 1 (Correa, Arraez).

Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Rasmussen, L, 5-3 4 1-3 9 7 4 2 3 81 3.41
Garza Jr. 2 2-3 2 0 0 1 0 29 3.27
Faucher 1 2 2 2 0 2 27 21.00
Minnesota IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Smeltzer, W, 3-0 6 4 3 3 3 3 96 2.38
Jax 1 0 0 0 0 3 14 2.76
Smith 1 2 1 1 0 1 24 3.15
Pagán 1 0 0 0 0 1 15 2.70

Inherited runners-scored_Garza Jr. 2-2, Jax 1-0.

Umpires_Home, Brock Ballou; First, Chris Segal; Second, Bill Welke; Third, Shane Livensparger.

T_2:58. A_23,761 (38,544).

Top Stories