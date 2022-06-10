Minnesota 9, Tampa Bay 4

Tampa Bay

Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 4 6 4 3 8 Margot dh 3 1 1 0 1 0 .313 Ramírez 1b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .290 Díaz 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .269 Arozarena lf 4 1 1 2 0 0 .263 Bruján rf 4 1 1 1 0 2 .148 Paredes 2b 3 1 1 1 1 0 .200 Mejía c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .225 Walls ss 3 0 0 0 1 1 .149 Phillips cf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .167

Minnesota AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 38 9 13 8 3 5 Arraez 1b 5 0 2 1 0 0 .360 Buxton dh 5 3 2 2 0 1 .236 Correa ss 5 2 3 2 0 0 .296 Kepler rf 4 1 0 0 1 2 .243 Polanco 2b 5 1 2 1 0 2 .242 Larnach lf 3 0 1 0 1 0 .258 Sánchez c 4 1 1 1 0 0 .219 Urshela 3b 3 1 0 0 1 0 .274 Gordon cf 4 0 2 1 0 0 .254

Tampa Bay 010 000 210_4 6 1 Minnesota 100 060 02x_9 13 0

E_Ramírez (3). LOB_Tampa Bay 4, Minnesota 8. 2B_Correa (10), Polanco (10), Sánchez (14). HR_Paredes (5), off Smeltzer; Arozarena (7), off Smeltzer; Bruján (1), off Smeltzer; Buxton 2 (17), off Rasmussen; Correa (5), off Faucher. RBIs_Paredes (12), Arozarena 2 (30), Bruján (8), Buxton 2 (30), Polanco (32), Sánchez (28), Gordon (8), Arraez (15), Correa 2 (19).

Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 1 (Bruján); Minnesota 5 (Larnach, Gordon, Buxton 3). RISP_Tampa Bay 0 for 3; Minnesota 3 for 10.

Runners moved up_Arozarena, Arraez, Urshela. GIDP_Ramírez.

DP_Minnesota 1 (Correa, Arraez).

Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Rasmussen, L, 5-3 4 1-3 9 7 4 2 3 81 3.41 Garza Jr. 2 2-3 2 0 0 1 0 29 3.27 Faucher 1 2 2 2 0 2 27 21.00

Minnesota IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Smeltzer, W, 3-0 6 4 3 3 3 3 96 2.38 Jax 1 0 0 0 0 3 14 2.76 Smith 1 2 1 1 0 1 24 3.15 Pagán 1 0 0 0 0 1 15 2.70

Inherited runners-scored_Garza Jr. 2-2, Jax 1-0.

Umpires_Home, Brock Ballou; First, Chris Segal; Second, Bill Welke; Third, Shane Livensparger.

T_2:58. A_23,761 (38,544).

