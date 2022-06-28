Minnesota 92, Dallas 64

DALLAS (64) Mabrey 1-11 0-0 3, Thornton 0-1 3-4 3, Harrison 0-3 6-6 6, Harris 0-3 3-3 3, Ogunbowale 5-12 4-4 16, Kuier 1-3 3-8 5, Collier 0-2 4-4 4, McCowan 4-5 0-0 8, Burton 4-9 1-1 11, Dickey 2-10 1-2 5. Totals 17-59 25-32 64. MINNESOTA (92) Dantas 3-7 2-2 11, Powers 7-11 3-3 20, Fowles 5-7 0-2 10, Jefferson 5-14 1-1 13, McBride 4-10 0-0 9, Achonwa 1-4 2-2 4, Carleton 1-6 1-2... READ MORE

DALLAS (64)

Mabrey 1-11 0-0 3, Thornton 0-1 3-4 3, Harrison 0-3 6-6 6, Harris 0-3 3-3 3, Ogunbowale 5-12 4-4 16, Kuier 1-3 3-8 5, Collier 0-2 4-4 4, McCowan 4-5 0-0 8, Burton 4-9 1-1 11, Dickey 2-10 1-2 5. Totals 17-59 25-32 64.

MINNESOTA (92)

Dantas 3-7 2-2 11, Powers 7-11 3-3 20, Fowles 5-7 0-2 10, Jefferson 5-14 1-1 13, McBride 4-10 0-0 9, Achonwa 1-4 2-2 4, Carleton 1-6 1-2 4, Milic 3-3 1-1 7, Shepard 3-8 2-4 8, Banham 2-10 0-0 6. Totals 34-80 12-17 92.

Dallas 11 13 24 16 — 64 Minnesota 33 17 21 21 — 92

3-Point Goals_Dallas 5-16 (Burton 2-4, Ogunbowale 2-5, Mabrey 1-4, Kuier 0-1, Harris 0-2), Minnesota 12-27 (Powers 3-3, Dantas 3-6, Jefferson 2-5, Banham 2-7, McBride 1-2, Carleton 1-3, Shepard 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Dallas 30 (Harrison, McCowan 8), Minnesota 53 (Achonwa 13). Assists_Dallas 10 (Ogunbowale 3), Minnesota 22 (Jefferson 10). Total Fouls_Dallas 14, Minnesota 22. A_5,603 (19,356)

