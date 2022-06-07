All Times EDT
All Times EDT
Eastern Conference
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|New York City FC
|8
|3
|2
|26
|25
|10
|Philadelphia
|6
|1
|7
|25
|19
|10
|CF Montréal
|7
|5
|2
|23
|28
|26
|New York
|6
|3
|5
|23
|24
|15
|Orlando City
|6
|5
|3
|21
|17
|20
|Cincinnati
|6
|7
|1
|19
|21
|25
|Inter Miami CF
|5
|6
|3
|18
|15
|22
|Charlotte FC
|5
|8
|1
|16
|13
|18
|Columbus
|4
|5
|4
|16
|17
|16
|Atlanta
|4
|5
|4
|16
|20
|20
|New England
|4
|5
|4
|16
|22
|23
|Toronto FC
|4
|7
|3
|15
|21
|27
|D.C. United
|4
|7
|2
|14
|17
|23
|Chicago
|2
|7
|5
|11
|13
|20
Western Conference
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Los Angeles FC
|9
|3
|2
|29
|29
|16
|FC Dallas
|7
|3
|4
|25
|24
|13
|Real Salt Lake
|7
|4
|4
|25
|18
|19
|Austin FC
|7
|4
|3
|24
|28
|18
|LA Galaxy
|7
|5
|2
|23
|17
|15
|Nashville
|6
|4
|4
|22
|18
|16
|Houston
|5
|6
|3
|18
|17
|17
|Minnesota United
|5
|6
|3
|18
|15
|15
|Colorado
|5
|6
|3
|18
|16
|17
|Vancouver
|5
|7
|2
|17
|16
|24
|Seattle
|5
|6
|1
|16
|15
|16
|Portland
|3
|6
|6
|15
|21
|25
|San Jose
|3
|6
|5
|14
|25
|32
|Sporting Kansas City
|3
|8
|4
|13
|13
|26
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
___
Saturday, June 4
Vancouver 2, Real Salt Lake 1
Saturday, June 11
New York at Charlotte FC, 3 p.m.
San Jose at Nashville, 6 p.m.
Sunday, June 12
New England at Sporting Kansas City, 3 p.m.
Tuesday, June 14
Vancouver at Seattle, 10:30 p.m.
Wednesday, June 15
Orlando City at New England, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, June 18
Los Angeles FC at Seattle, 3 p.m.
Portland at LA Galaxy, 5 p.m.
Toronto FC at New York, 7 p.m.
Charlotte FC at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.
Austin FC at CF Montréal, 7:30 p.m.
Houston at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.
Cincinnati at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
D.C. United at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Vancouver at FC Dallas, 9 p.m.
San Jose at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.
