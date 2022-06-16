On Air: Ask The CIO: SLED Edition
MLS Glance

The Associated Press
June 16, 2022 10:05 am
All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA
New York City FC 8 3 2 26 25 10
Philadelphia 6 1 7 25 19 10
CF Montréal 7 5 2 23 28 26
New York 6 4 5 23 24 17
Orlando City 6 5 4 22 18 21
New England 5 5 5 20 25 25
Charlotte FC 6 8 1 19 15 18
Cincinnati 6 7 1 19 21 25
Inter Miami CF 5 6 3 18 15 22
Columbus 4 5 4 16 17 16
Atlanta 4 5 4 16 20 20
Toronto FC 4 7 3 15 21 27
D.C. United 4 7 2 14 17 23
Chicago 2 7 5 11 13 20

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA
Los Angeles FC 9 3 2 29 29 16
FC Dallas 7 3 4 25 24 13
Real Salt Lake 7 4 4 25 18 19
Austin FC 7 4 3 24 28 18
LA Galaxy 7 5 2 23 17 15
Nashville 6 4 5 23 18 16
Seattle 6 6 1 19 19 16
Houston 5 6 3 18 17 17
Minnesota United 5 6 3 18 15 15
Colorado 5 6 3 18 16 17
Vancouver 5 8 2 17 16 28
Portland 3 6 6 15 21 25
San Jose 3 6 6 15 25 32
Sporting Kansas City 3 9 4 13 14 28

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Saturday, June 11

Charlotte FC 2, New York 0

San Jose 0, Nashville 0, tie

Sunday, June 12

New England 2, Sporting Kansas City 1

Tuesday, June 14

Seattle 4, Vancouver 0

Wednesday, June 15

Orlando City 1, New England 1, tie

Saturday, June 18

Los Angeles FC at Seattle, 3 p.m.

Portland at LA Galaxy, 5 p.m.

Toronto FC at New York, 7 p.m.

Charlotte FC at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Austin FC at CF Montréal, 7:30 p.m.

Houston at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

D.C. United at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Vancouver at FC Dallas, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

Sunday, June 19

Miami at Atlanta, 3 p.m.

Minnesota at New England, 5 p.m.

Colorado at New York City FC, 5 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at Nashville, 6 p.m.

Friday, June 24

Orlando City at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 25

Sporting Kansas City at Seattle, 3 p.m.

Nashville at D.C. United, 5 p.m.

Charlotte FC at CF Montréal, 7:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at Houston, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Miami, 8 p.m.

FC Dallas at Austin FC, 9 p.m.

Columbus at Real Salt Lake, 10 p.m.

LA Galaxy at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Colorado at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, June 26

New York at Los Angeles FC, 3 p.m.

New York City FC at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

New England at Vancouver, 8 p.m.

Top Stories