All Times EDT
Eastern Conference
W
L
T
Pts
GF
GA
New York City FC
8
3
3
27
26
11
New York
7
4
5
26
26
17
Philadelphia
6
1
8
26
20
11
Orlando City
7
5
4
25
Western Conference
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Los Angeles FC
|9
|3
|3
|30
|30
|17
|Real Salt Lake
|8
|4
|4
|28
|20
|19
|Austin FC
|8
|4
|3
|27
|29
|18
|FC Dallas
|7
|4
|4
|25
|24
|15
|LA Galaxy
|7
|5
|3
|24
|18
|16
|Nashville
|6
|5
|5
|23
|19
|18
|Seattle
|6
|6
|2
|20
|20
|17
|Vancouver
|6
|8
|2
|20
|18
|28
|Colorado
|5
|6
|4
|19
|17
|18
|Houston
|5
|7
|3
|18
|18
|19
|Minnesota United
|5
|7
|3
|18
|16
|17
|Sporting Kansas City
|4
|9
|4
|16
|16
|29
|Portland
|3
|6
|7
|16
|22
|26
|San Jose
|3
|7
|6
|15
|25
|34
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
___
Wednesday, June 15
Orlando City 1, New England 1, tie
Saturday, June 18
Los Angeles FC 1, Seattle 1, tie
Portland 1, LA Galaxy 1, tie
New York 2, Toronto FC 0
Charlotte FC 1, Columbus 1, tie
Austin FC 1, CF Montréal 0
Orlando City 2, Houston 1
Cincinnati 1, Philadelphia 1, tie
Chicago 1, D.C. United 0
Vancouver 2, FC Dallas 0
Real Salt Lake 2, San Jose 0
Sunday, June 19
Atlanta 2, Miami 0
New England 2, Minnesota 1
Colorado 1, New York City FC 1, tie
Sporting Kansas City 2, Nashville 1
Friday, June 24
Orlando City at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, June 25
Sporting Kansas City at Seattle, 3 p.m.
Nashville at D.C. United, 5 p.m.
Charlotte FC at CF Montréal, 7:30 p.m.
Atlanta at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.
Chicago at Houston, 8 p.m.
Minnesota at Miami, 8 p.m.
FC Dallas at Austin FC, 9 p.m.
Columbus at Real Salt Lake, 10 p.m.
LA Galaxy at San Jose, 10 p.m.
Colorado at Portland, 10:30 p.m.
Sunday, June 26
New York at Los Angeles FC, 3 p.m.
New York City FC at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
New England at Vancouver, 8 p.m.
Wednesday, June 29
New York City FC at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.
Columbus at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at Chicago, 8 p.m.
CF Montréal at Seattle, 10 p.m.
FC Dallas at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.
Houston at Portland, 10:30 p.m.
Minnesota at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.
Thursday, June 30
Austin FC at Charlotte FC, 7 p.m.
Atlanta at New York, 8 p.m.
Saturday, July 2
Seattle at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.
Los Angeles FC at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Sunday, July 3
Atlanta at New York City FC, 5 p.m.
Philadelphia at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.
Cincinnati at New England, 7:30 p.m.
Real Salt Lake at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
New York at Sporting Kansas City, 8 p.m.
Charlotte FC at Houston, 8:30 p.m.
Portland at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.
Chicago at San Jose, 9 p.m.
Monday, July 4
D.C. United at Orlando City, 7 p.m.
Austin FC at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Miami at FC Dallas, 9 p.m.
CF Montréal at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.
