Sports News

MLS Glance

The Associated Press
June 27, 2022 10:05 am
2 min read
      

All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA
Philadelphia 7 1 8 29 22 12
New York City FC 8 4 3 27 27 13
CF Montréal 8 6 2 26 30 28
New York 7 5 5 26 26 19
Orlando City 7 6 4 25 20 23
New England 6 5 6 24 27 26
Cincinnati 7 7 2 23 23 26
Inter Miami CF 6 7 3 21 17 25
Charlotte FC 6 9 2 20 17 21
Atlanta 5 6 4 19 23 22
Toronto FC 5 8 3 18 23 30
Columbus 4 5 6 18 18 17
D.C. United 4 9 2 14 18 27
Chicago 3 8 5 14 14 22

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA
Los Angeles FC 10 3 3 33 32 17
Real Salt Lake 8 4 5 29 20 19
Austin FC 8 4 4 28 31 20
FC Dallas 7 4 5 26 26 17
Nashville 7 5 5 26 22 19
LA Galaxy 7 5 3 24 18 16
Seattle 7 6 2 23 23 17
Houston 6 7 3 21 20 19
Vancouver 6 8 3 21 18 28
Colorado 5 7 4 19 17 21
Portland 4 6 7 19 25 26
Minnesota United 5 8 3 18 17 19
Sporting Kansas City 4 10 4 16 16 32
San Jose 3 7 6 15 25 34

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Sunday, June 19

Atlanta 2, Miami 0

New England 2, Minnesota 1

Colorado 1, New York City FC 1, tie

Sporting Kansas City 2, Nashville 1

Friday, June 24

Cincinnati 1, Orlando City 0

Saturday, June 25

Seattle 3, Sporting Kansas City 0

Nashville 3, D.C. United 1

CF Montréal 2, Charlotte FC 1

Toronto FC 2, Atlanta 1

Houston 2, Chicago 0

Miami 2, Minnesota 1

FC Dallas 2, Austin FC 2, tie

Columbus 0, Real Salt Lake 0, tie

LA Galaxy at San Jose ppd.

Portland 3, Colorado 0

Sunday, June 26

Los Angeles FC 2, New York 0

Philadelphia 2, New York City FC 1

New England 0, Vancouver 0, tie

Wednesday, June 29

New York City FC at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

Columbus at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Chicago, 8 p.m.

CF Montréal at Seattle, 10 p.m.

FC Dallas at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.

Houston at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

Minnesota at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday, June 30

Austin FC at Charlotte FC, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at New York, 8 p.m.

Saturday, July 2

Seattle at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Sunday, July 3

Atlanta at New York City FC, 5 p.m.

Philadelphia at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at New England, 7:30 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

New York at Sporting Kansas City, 8 p.m.

Charlotte FC at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Portland at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.

Chicago at San Jose, 9 p.m.

Monday, July 4

D.C. United at Orlando City, 7 p.m.

Austin FC at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Miami at FC Dallas, 9 p.m.

CF Montréal at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

Friday, July 8

D.C. United at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Los Angeles FC, 10 p.m.

Minnesota at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.

