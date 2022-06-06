Monday’s Transactions

BASEBALLMajor League BaseballAmerican League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Optioned RHP Marcos Diplan to Norfolk (IL).
HOUSTON ASTROS — Agreed to terms with OF Yordan Alvarez on a six-year contract for 2023-28.
National League
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Placed RHP Victor Arano on the 15-day IL. Reinstated INF/OF Dee Strange-Gordon from the paternity list.
FOOTBALLNational Football League
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Re-signed WR Keith Kirkwood.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Re-signed WR Keith Kirkwood.
HOUSTON TEXANS — Announced the retirement of senior assistant coach Romeo Crennel. Signed G Tre’Vour Wallace-Simms.
PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed WR Calvin Austin III.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed G Luke Goedeke to a four-year contract.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
DALLAS STARS — Agreed to terms with F Matej Blumel on a two-year, entry-level contract.
MONTREAL CANADIENS — Signed D Chris Wideman to a two-year contract extension.
