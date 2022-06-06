Monday’s Transactions

On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Optioned RHP Marcos Diplan to Norfolk (IL).

HOUSTON ASTROS — Agreed to terms with OF Yordan Alvarez on a six-year contract for 2023-28.

National League

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Placed RHP Victor Arano on the 15-day IL. Reinstated INF/OF Dee Strange-Gordon from the paternity list.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Re-signed WR Keith Kirkwood.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Announced the retirement of senior assistant coach Romeo Crennel. Signed G Tre’Vour Wallace-Simms.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed WR Calvin Austin III.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed G Luke Goedeke to a four-year contract.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

DALLAS STARS — Agreed to terms with F Matej Blumel on a two-year, entry-level contract.

MONTREAL CANADIENS — Signed D Chris Wideman to a two-year contract extension.

