Monday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Optioned RHP Marcos Diplan to Norfolk (IL).

HOUSTON ASTROS — Agreed to terms with OF Yordan Alvarez on a six-year contract for 2023-28.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Reinstated OF Max Kelper, RHPs Trevor Megill, Emilio Pagan and LHP Caleb Thielbar from the restricted list. Optioned RHPs Jharel Cotton, Ian Hamilton and OF Mark Contreras to St. Paul (IL). Placed RHP Bailey Ober on the 15-day IL, retroactive to June 2.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Selected the contract of LHP Matt Gage from Buffalo (IL). Optioned RHP Jeremy Beasley to Buffalo. Transferred RHP Nate Pearson to the 60-day IL.

National League

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Placed RHP Victor Arano on the 15-day IL. Reinstated INF/OF Dee Strange-Gordon from the paternity list.

Minor League Baseball Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed RHP Nick Goody.

Frontier League

EMPIRE STATE GREYS — Released RHP Connor White.

FLORENCE Y’ALLS — Signed LHP Luke Williamson.

GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Acquired RHP Dylan Peiffer from Long Island (Atlantic League).

OTTAWA TITANS — Traded INF David Maberry to Sussex County.

FOOTBALL National Football League

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Signed TE Isaiah Likely to a rookie contract.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Re-signed WR Keith Kirkwood. Waived WR Talolo Limu-Jones.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Re-signed RB D’Ernest Johnson.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Announced the retirement of senior assistant coach Romeo Crennel. Signed G Tre’Vour Wallace-Simms.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Signed OG Logan Bruss, CBs Decobie Durant, Derion Kendrick, RB Kyren Williams, Ss Quentin Lake, Russ Yeast, LB Daniel Hardy and OT A.J. Arcuri to rookie contracts.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed WR Calvin Austin III.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed G Luke Goedeke to a four-year contract.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Released OL Derwin Gray. Claimed OL Carson Green off waivers from Houston.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

DALLAS STARS — Agreed to terms with F Matej Blumel on a two-year, entry-level contract.

MONTREAL CANADIENS — Signed D Chris Wideman to a two-year contract extension.

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Reassigned LW Zachary Bolduc from Quebec (QMJHL to Springfield (AHL).

