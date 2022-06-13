Monday’s Transactions

BASEBALLMajor League BaseballAmerican League
MINNESOTA TWINS — Optioned RHP Cole Sands to St. Paul (IL).
FOOTBALLNational Football League
BALTIMORE RAVENS — Signed P Jordan Stout.
HOCKEYNational Hockey League
ST. LOUIS BLUES — Reassigned LW Zachary Bolduc from Springfield (AHL) to Quebec (QMJHL).
SOCCERMajor League Soccer
LOS ANGELES FC — Signed D Giorgia Chiellini through 2023 to an international roster slot using targeted allocation money (TAM) pending receipt of his P1-visa and international transfer certificate (ITC).
...
READ MORE
|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|American League
MINNESOTA TWINS — Optioned RHP Cole Sands to St. Paul (IL).
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
BALTIMORE RAVENS — Signed P Jordan Stout.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
ST. LOUIS BLUES — Reassigned LW Zachary Bolduc from Springfield (AHL) to Quebec (QMJHL).
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
LOS ANGELES FC — Signed D Giorgia Chiellini through 2023 to an international roster slot using targeted allocation money (TAM) pending receipt of his P1-visa and international transfer certificate (ITC).
NEW YORK FC — Announced HC Ronny Deila departed and joined Standard Liege (Belgian League) as head coach. Named Nick Cushing interim head coach.
WISCONSIN — Named Joe Krabbenhoft men’s basketball head coach.
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.