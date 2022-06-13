Monday’s Transactions

On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League

MINNESOTA TWINS — Optioned RHP Cole Sands to St. Paul (IL).

FOOTBALL
National Football League

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Signed P Jordan Stout.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Reassigned LW Zachary Bolduc from Springfield (AHL) to Quebec (QMJHL).

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

LOS ANGELES FC — Signed D Giorgia Chiellini through 2023 to an international roster slot using targeted allocation money (TAM) pending receipt of his P1-visa and international transfer certificate (ITC).

NEW YORK FC — Announced HC Ronny Deila departed and joined Standard Liege (Belgian League) as head coach. Named Nick Cushing interim head coach.

COLLEGE

WISCONSIN — Named Joe Krabbenhoft men’s basketball head coach.

