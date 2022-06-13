Monday’s Transactions

BASEBALLMajor League BaseballAmerican League BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Selected the contract of RHP Rico Garcia and OF Kyle Stowers from Norfolk (IL). Placed LHP Keegan Akin and OF Anthony Santander on the restricted list. Cleared INF Chris Owings from waivers then released. CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Reinstated RHP Lance Lynn from the 60-day IL. Placed C Yasmani Grandal on the 10-day IL, retroactive to June 12. Placed RHP Ryan Burr on unconditional waivers for the purpose... READ MORE

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Selected the contract of RHP Rico Garcia and OF Kyle Stowers from Norfolk (IL). Placed LHP Keegan Akin and OF Anthony Santander on the restricted list. Cleared INF Chris Owings from waivers then released.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Reinstated RHP Lance Lynn from the 60-day IL. Placed C Yasmani Grandal on the 10-day IL, retroactive to June 12. Placed RHP Ryan Burr on unconditional waivers for the purpose of granting his release.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Optioned RHP Cole Sands to St. Paul (IL). Selected the contract of INF Elliot Soto from St. Paul.

TEXAS RANGERS — Recalled OF Leody Taveras from Round Rock (PCL). Placed OF Eli White on the 10-day IL.

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Selected the contract of LHP Eric Stout from Iowa (IL). Designated LHP Sean Newcomb for assignment.

MIAMI MARLINS — Reinstated INF Garrett Cooper from the IL. Designated RHP Aneurys Zabala for assignment.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Recalled INF Hoy Park and OF Canaan Smith-Njigba from Indianapolis (IL). Optioned OF Travis Swaggerty and LHP Aaron Fletcher to Indianapolis.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Optioned OF Heliot Ramos to Sacramento (PCL). Recalled RHP Mauricio Llovera from Sacramento.

Frontier League

FLORENCE Y’ALLS — Signed INF Alex Ludwick and RHP Cameron Pferrer.

LAKE ERIE CRUSHERS — Signed SS Gavin Johns.

NEW JERSEY JACKALS — Signed LHP Gage Smart.

FOOTBALL National Football League

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Signed P Jordan Stout.

BUFFALO BILLS — Signed OL Greg Van Roten to a one-year contract.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed WR Allen Lazard to his restricted free agent tender. Claimed K Gabe Brkic off waivers from Minnesota. Waived K Dominik Eberle.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed DE Kfeadi Odenigbo.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Re-signed RB Jerick McKinnon. Signed WR Skyy Moore.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — SIgned CB Chris Jones and DT Neil Farrell

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Signed DB J.T. Woods.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed OLB Andre Mintze.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed WR Jakobi Meyers to his restricted free agent tender.

TENNESSEE TITANS — released LB Jamal Carter from injured reserve.

WASHINGTON COMMANDERS — Waived DB Will Adams and K Brian Johnson.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

BUFFALO SABRES — Signed Filip Cederqvist to a two-year, entry-level contract.

COLORADO AVALANCHE — Signed C Lukas Sedlak to a one-year contract.

DALLAS STARS — Signed RW Nick Caamano to a one-year, two-way contract.

EDMONTON OILERS — Signed C Brad Malone to a two-year, tow way contract.

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Signed D Jeremy Lauzon to a four-year contract.

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Reassigned LW Zachary Bolduc from Springfield (AHL) to Quebec (QMJHL).

VANCOUVER CANUCKS — Signed D Filip Johansson to a two-year, entry-level contract.

East Coast Hockey League

ADIRONDACK THUNDER — Traded D Jake Hamilton to Cincinnati.

ALLEN AMERICANS — Traded F Gavin Gould to South Carolina. Traded D Philip Beaulieu to Worcester.

ATLANTA GLADIATORS — Traded D Greg Campbell and F Peter Bates to Wichita.

CINCINNATI CYCLONES — Traded F Gianluca Esteves to Wichita.

INDY FUEL — Traded F Jared Thomas to Norfolk. Traded F Quinn Ryan to Orlando. Traded G Michael Lackey to Maine.

JACKSONVILLE ICEMEN — Traded F Ben Hawerchuk to Reading. Traded D Pavel Vorobei to Wheeling.

KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS — Traded F Brenden Locke to Indy.

MAINE MARINERS — Traded D Brendan St-Louis to South Carolina. Traded F Andrew Romano to Wheeling.

NORFOLK ADMIRALS — Traded D Samuel Thibault to Wheeling.

ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS — Traded F Quinn Ryan to Tulsa.

RAPID CITY RUSH — Traded D Kyle Rhodes to Wichita.

READING ROYALS — Announced the resignation of hed coach and director of hockey operations Kirk MacDonald. Traded F Grant Cooper to South Carolina. Traded F Trevor Gooch to Wheeling. Traded F Jacob Pritchard to Cincinnati. Traded F Kenny Hausinger to Norfolk.

TULSA OILERS — Traded F Carson Denomie to Orlando.

UTAH GRIZZLIES — Traded F Mason Mannek to Cincinnati.

WHEELING NAILERS — Traded G Louis-Philippe Guindon to Trois-Rivieres.

WORCESTER RAILERS — Traded F Max Newton to Reading.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

LOS ANGELES FC — Signed D Giorgia Chiellini through 2023 to an international roster slot using targeted allocation money (TAM) pending receipt of his P1-visa and international transfer certificate (ITC).

NEW YORK FC — Announced HC Ronny Deila departed and joined Standard Liege (Belgian League) as head coach. Named Nick Cushing interim head coach.

COLLEGE

RICE — Named Brandon Schoeneck men’s basketball strength and conditioning coach.

UCLA — Named Armen Kirakossian men’s golf head coach.

WISCONSIN — Named Joe Krabbenhoft men’s basketball head coach.

